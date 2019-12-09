Digital technology firm TO THE NEW caters to India’s growing need for digital transformation services

By Team YS
9th Dec 2019
To The New

To The New

The dawn of the digital transformation era has drastically changed the way businesses operate today. Organisations of all sizes are trying to innovate faster, make data-driven decisions, trying to provide a superior and seamless experience to their customers and add new channels of revenue generation leading to tremendous growth in the demand for digital technology services.


Noida-based TO THE NEW promises dynamic and innovative solutions to global organisations at a significantly reduced time-to-market compared to the global IT giants. Founded by Deepak Mittal, Narinder Kumar, Raman Mittal and Satya Sharma, TO THE NEW is a new-age digital technology services firm providing digital transformation and product engineering services to ISVs, consumer internet, and Fortune 500 companies across the globe. Specialising in cutting-edge and emerging technologies, they design and build digital platforms and products with Cloud and data at the focal point using agile software development methodologies.

Growing up the ladder of success

Founded in 2008, the company realised a 55 percent growth in revenue during FY 2018-19. On an average, TO THE NEW has been clocking more than 40 percent growth in the last five years. Riding on top of the digital transformation and product engineering services market, the company has been growing at an incredible pace. It is now gaining more traction globally with its new offices in Dubai and New York City.


Having bagged several AWS badges, including Data & Analytics Competency, Managed Service Partner, Public Sector Partner, and Channel Reseller, TO THE NEW has achieved AWS Premier Consulting Partner status as well, which is the highest partnership tier in AWS Consulting partnership network.


TO THE NEW also almost doubled its employee base during the financial year 2019 to achieve new levels of growth. The company focused on massive campus hiring to increase its employee base in India to cater to the growing needs of the business. TO THE NEW plans to augment its team of Digital Transformation experts who would not only help in delivery but also provide consulting to its customers.

The way forward

In a significant move this year, the company introduced ESOPs to all 1200+ employees from junior executives to senior management in order to promote the culture of inclusion and ownership. TO THE NEW is ranked 47 in India’s Best Companies to Work For 2019 and Top 25 India’s Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM, 2019 by Great Place To WorkⓇ Institute.


Deepak Mittal, CEO, TO THE NEW, says, “Our Company has witnessed rapid growth over recent years, and we are committed to moving forward with the same vigour. We are capitalising on new-age technologies like Cloud, DevOps, Data Engineering, Analytics & Data Science to drive product engineering and digital transformation for our clients. The year ahead promises to bring even bigger opportunities for TO THE NEW, and we are geared up for the same.”


With a series of success stories such as TataSky, Nykaa, Make My Trip, HDFC Funds, Girnar Software (CarDekho), Indigo Airlines, Max Life Insurance, Alt Balaji, and Government of India's Invest India and Start-up India Hub attached to the brand, TO THE NEW has helped several global enterprises and internet businesses across the US, UK, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and India successfully transform using digital technologies.


Going forward, the company looks forward to embarking on a different journey altogether. As per the projections, the company will be clocking revenue of more than Rs 250 crores during FY19-20, will go for an IPO once it hits the annual revenue run-rate of US$ 100 million in 2022.

