Pipeshift secures $2.5M seed funding led by Y Combinator and SenseAI Ventures

AI infrastructure startup Pipeshift has raised $2.5 million in a seed round led by Y Combinator and SenseAI Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Arka Venture Labs, Good News Ventures, Nivesha Ventures, Astir VC, GradCapital, and MyAsiaVC.

Seasoned Silicon Valley angels like Kulveer Taggar, CEO of Zuess; Umur Cubukcu, CEO of Ubicloud and former Head of PostgreSQL at Azure; and Krishna Mehra, former Head of Engineering at Meta and Co-founder of Capillary Technologies; the company said in a statement.

Pipeshift said that it will use the funding to launch a new-age Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) that enables engineering teams to orchestrate AI workloads across any infrastructure--cloud or on-premises--with unprecedented speed and control.

“2025 marks the year when GenAI transitions into production, and engineering teams are witnessing the benefits of using open-source models in-house,” said Arko Chattopadhyay, Co-founder and CEO of Pipeshift.

According to the company, more than 80% of enterprises are adopting open-source AI models, but efficient and secure deployment remains a significant challenge, requiring complex integration of over 10 components and thousands of engineering hours for optimization.

“Pipeshift's enterprise-grade orchestration platform eradicates the need for such extensive engineering investments by not only simplifying deployment but also maximizing the production throughput,” added Chattopadhyay.

Pipeshift has worked with more than 30 companies including NetApp, and aims to become the trusted partner for organisations looking to unlock AI's potential while maintaining control of their infrastructure and data, the release read.