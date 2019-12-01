Focus on textiles, startups, and agri to attract investments: DPIIT to businesses in Northeast

The Commerce and Industry Ministry has suggested that the business community in the Northeast region of the country should focus on sectors like textiles, startups, and agriculture as they hold huge potential for investments, an official said.





The government has rolled out the North East Industrial Development Scheme (NEIDS) 2017 to promote industrialisation and job creation in this region.









The government provides financial incentives under the scheme such as income tax and GST reimbursement.





The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the ministry, organised a day-long symposium and workshop on Saturday in Guwahati to give a push to investments in this region.





“We have suggested they focus on sectors like textiles, agriculture and bamboo which hold huge potential to attract investments. There is scope for startups as well," the official said, adding that attracting mainland polluting industries like cement and steel was discouraged to protect the natural ecology of the region.





In the workshop, officials from the department resolved operational issues being faced by businesses in availing benefits under NEIDS.





“These efforts are aimed at promoting ease of doing business and giving a fillip to the startup ecosystem in the region. The workshop and symposium will help revitalise demand and supply chains to unlock new business opportunities in these states,” the official added.





The workshop was attended by senior government officials from the Centre and states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, and Sikkim.





Representatives from national bodies like the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and industry associations like CII also participated in the deliberations.









