[Funding alert] F&B startup Open Secret raises seed capital from Matrix Partners India, others

The startup said the freshly infused capital will be used to scale up the capabilities in tech, strengthen the team, and expand omnichannel distribution presence.

By Sujata Sangwan
19th Dec 2019
Mumbai-based food and beverages startup Open Secret has raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding from Matrix Partners India.


The round also saw participation from several investors including Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Snapdeal Co-founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, and Godrej Consumer Products CEO Vivek Gambhir.


Founded by Ahana Gautam and Udit Kejriwal in 2019, the startup, which makes health snacks targeted at families and children, said the freshly infused capital will be used to scale up its capabilities in tech, strengthen the team, and expand its omnichannel distribution presence.


Ahana Gautam, Co-Founder, Open Secret, said, 


"As a daughter of a working mother, I saw first-hand the struggle that families face in providing healthy yet convenient options for their children. This struggle transcends generations and today I see my sister in law experience the same challenges with my niece. No doubt India was found to have one of the most unhealthy packaged foods in the world. We are committed to addressing a mother’s guilt by providing better options and enabling her to make winning choices for the family."
Open Secret
Open Secret is currently available in the top 60 offline stores in Mumbai, as well on Amazon through the launchpad program and through its own website. The startup uses nuts and chocolates as the primary ingredients in its cookies, maintaining an equal blend between health and taste.

 

“Open Secret is targeting the children’s snacking white-space, with a unique combination of taste and health, something both children and mothers can love,” said Sanjot Malhi, VP and Consumer sector lead, Matrix India.


In September this year, Roots Ventures, a multi-stage and sector agnostic investing platform, also backed a Mumbai-based healthy snacks brand Kaarya Naturals, which operates under the brand name eighty20.


(Edited by Tenzin Pema)

Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

