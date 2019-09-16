A

[Funding alert] Roots Ventures invests in healthy snacks startup Kaarya Naturals

Founded by Kajal Bhatia in November 2017, the startup plans to use the seed funding for expanding its product range and reach through online and offline channels.

By Sujata Sangwan
16th Sep 2019
Roots Ventures, a multi-stage and sector agnostic investing platform, has announced its investment in Kaarya Naturals, a Mumbai-based health food company, which currently retails its range of protein and health bars under the brand eighty20


Founded by Kajal Bhatia in November 2017, the startup plans to use the seed funding for expanding its product range and reach through online and offline channels.


Commenting on the investment, Japan Vyas, Managing Partner, Roots Ventures, said, 


“We are what I call a snacking nation, but at the same time, we are increasingly witnessing a trend of eating healthy without compromising on taste. Consumers are focusing on nutrition and additionally, vegetarians looking for ways to overcome protein deficiency in their traditional diet." 

"We are excited to be partnering with Kajal who brings her significant experience in health and nutrition to launch great tasting and healthy snacks, their association with TJUK will provide the company, ability to reach a wider audience in a short period of time,” he added.


Kajal Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Kaarya Naturals

Kajal Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Kaarya Naturals 

Kaarya Naturals’ brand eighty20 claims to make 100 percent natural, vegan, gluten-free, and minimally processed healthy snacks, which are based on the philosophy that eating right 80 percent of the time allows individuals to balance health without compromising on taste. Its current product portfolio comprises of energy bars for nutrition-on-the-go that comes in three flavours cranberry, blueberry and toughnut. It has recently launched 20gm Plant Protein bar called "Plant Protein Plus".


Kajal Bhatia, Founder and CEO, Kaarya Naturals, said, 


“As a whole food nutritionist and a homemaker, I was always searching for honest food products that develop high-quality, clean and safe food from sustainable and humane sources. When I struggled to find these products consistently, I decided to create my own. It is about inclusiveness, expanding choices, and fostering innovation.”

Founded by Japan Vyas and Ravinder Vashisht, Mumbai-based Roots Ventures - I fund has completed eight early stage investments till date including in startups such as Smytten, Misht, Coccoon, Supa Food, REMITR, Captain Zack, and Teamonk among others.


Jigar Shah of Found Capital was the financial advisor on the deal.   


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)


    Authors
    Sujata Sangwan

    Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

