[Funding alert] Premium workwear brand FableStreet raises Rs 21 Cr in Series A led by Fireside Ventures

Pradeep Parameswaran, President for Uber India and South Asia, Dilip Khandelwal, MD and Head of Technology, Deutsche Bank, and Suhail Sameer, CEO at RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (FMCG), also participated in the funding in their personal capacity.

By Sujata Sangwan
9th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

FableStreet, a Gurugram-based technology-enabled premium workwear brand, has raised Rs 21 crore in Series A led by Fireside Ventures. 


Dipanjan Basu, Partner and CFO at Fireside Ventures, said, 


“We have been impressed with the strong brand followership and customer excitement for FableStreet. The brand has a sharp understanding of customer needs and has constantly evolved to provide quality and unique solutions to address them. We, at Fireside, believe that personalisation and technology-driven business models will be the new frontrunners in the consumer segment and are pleased to support Ayushi and her vision to provide quality and premium workwear to women.”


Dipanjan is also joining FableStreet as a board member. 


Ayushi Gudwani, Founder and CEO, FableStreet

Ayushi Gudwani, Founder and CEO, FableStreet

Also Read

The word on the FableStreet is out: Ayushi Gudwani takes to travel and fitness to unwind


Industry power-lifters including Pradeep Parameswaran, President for Uber India and South Asia; Dilip Khandelwal, MD and Head of Technology of Deutsche Bank, and Suhail Sameer, CEO at RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (FMCG), also participated in the funding round and invested in their personal capacities. 


On the fundraise, Ayushi Gudwani, Founder and CEO, FableStreet, said, 


“We are building a one-stop destination for all the lifestyle needs of professional women. Since launch, we have seen massive product acceptance, globally, and our ‘my style, your fit’ concept to offer bespoke fits has to be the real differentiator. We are excited to partner with Fireside in this journey to scale FableStreet.” 


The company said the newly raised funds will be utilised for market expansion including offline presence, adding product categories, and hiring senior professionals who will partner in the growth and brand building. As a tech-enabled brand, it also plans to invest in artificial intelligence and machine learning to build a customer-recommendation engine, strengthen product development, and set up a tech-enabled, efficient supply chain. 


FableStreet, which offers timeless, versatile pieces with custom fits for women, plans to enter offline retail with brand-owned stores in the coming months and will thus be adopting an omnichannel model.  


The three-year-old homegrown brand claims to have a significant customer base in India and internationally. It has registered a growth of 50 percent quarter on quarter. The return rate for its products is negligible, and the startup generates half of its revenues from repeat customers, it added in a statement. 


According to FableStreet, it operates in a $1.2+ billion workwear industry, which is still a white space and undergoing fundamental evolution with an increasing number of women entering the workforce and with consumers investing in quality clothing. 


In 2017, FableStreet had raised an undisclosed sum in seed funding from a clutch of angel investors including Fashion Veteran, Harmeet Bajaj, Unilever Vice President Pameela Pattabiraman, and Fusiontech Ventures, apart from other investors in the consumer, retail, and technology sectors. The brand competes with the likes of Marks & Spencer, Massimo Dutti, and Zara, among others, in the quality workwear category. 


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Also Read

From a conversation with FableStreet founder Ayushi Gudwani to museum hopping in London - your weekend fix!

Also Read

Fireside Ventures secures $60M for second fund, makes first investment in Gynoveda


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

Here’s how meditation can help keep the workplace stress and toxic free

Kamlesh D Patel, Daaji

Zomato looks to become profitable by end of 2020

Press Trust of India

Salary delays, economic slowdown increasing loan defaults in India, finds CreditMate study

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
The secret of getting ahead is getting started – your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Not many new players will enter UPI space: report

Press Trust of India

Salary delays, economic slowdown increasing loan defaults in India, finds CreditMate study

Sohini Mitter

Zomato looks to become profitable by end of 2020

Press Trust of India

[YS Exclusive] Inside the home and heart of Ratan Tata, the man behind one of India’s oldest business empires

Shradha Sharma

Dawn of a New Era: Why Facebook is the strongest contender in the ecommerce category?

Saahil Goel

Digital technology firm TO THE NEW caters to India’s growing need for digital transformation services

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore