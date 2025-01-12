What drinkers will clink to in 2025; Indian alco-bev industry in 2025

Hello,

It’s Goliath vs Goliath in the IT sector.

Months after a Cognizant subsidiary accused Infosys of stealing trade secrets related to its healthcare insurance software, the latter has filed a counter-lawsuit in a US court accusing the NASDAQ-listed Cognizant and its CEO, Ravi Kumar S, of engaging in alleged anti-competitive practices.

Infosys accused Cognizant of deliberately recruiting its senior executives. Kumar had earlier worked with Infosys for 9 years before being hired by Cognizant in 2023.

Meanwhile, the 90-hour workweek debate refuses to die down as more entrepreneurs tell their stories of working long hours.

Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, shared she worked 100 hours a week for nearly four months on her first project but ended up getting hospitalised twice. She asserted that hard work does not equal to hours worked.

Devina Mehra, Co-founder, First Global noted that having a 90-hour work week would preclude most women from the workplace or they would have to give up the dream of having children.

However, companies around the world are closely monitoring employee productivity. Private detective agency Lentz group told AFP that there has been a significant surge in company requests to check up on employees suspected of calling in sick when they are fit to work.

Beware, your boss is watching.

Wine and Food

In 2024, the Indian alco-bev industry raised the bar. This year, bars will focus more strongly on their design aspects. There will be more focus on cocktail programmes with small bites menus.

“Consumers are shifting towards drinking for the experience, rather than just drinking to get drunk,” Avinash Kapoli of Kompany Hospitality and bars SOKA, Jamming Goat, and Jamming Goat 3.0 tells YS Life.

Liquid therapy:

India’s cocktail consumers have now moved away from bottled, syrupy, sugar-loaded mixers. The focus, in 2025, will shift towards hyperlocal, fresh, and readily available ingredients, reducing dependency on imported bitters or exotic ingredients.

“Bar takeovers, tequila-focused events, and reduced pricing have introduced the spirit to new audiences,” says Prathik Shetty, Co-founder of Bengaluru-based cocktail bar The Reservoire. “Its pairing versatility and ability to complement Indian palates make it a strong contender for long-term success.”

“Homegrown brands are breaking boundaries, focusing on crafting spirits that are authentic, premium, and steeped in local identity. This shift aligns perfectly with the evolving preferences of Indian consumers,” says Ansh Khanna, Co-founder of Himmaleh Spirits.

Travel and Leisure

Rann of Kutch is not just about salt marshes and sand, it’s also a showcase of the cultural diversity of the region. The 100-day Rann Utsav in Dhordo village, which runs from November 11 to March 15, provides several opportunities to discover the crafts and textiles of the region.

Desert treasures:

Before you sink your feet into the salt marshes, you will come across camels, big and small, decked up in bright fabrics and beads, indicating that the desert isn’t too far.

The place also offers a plethora of local food options. I relished the Gujarati kadhi (it was on the sweeter side), ringan no oro (similar to baingan ka bharta) with bajra roti, and the generous fill of theplas and khandvi.

The cultural performances at Rann Utsav – The Tent City, run by hospitality group Evoke Experiences in partnership with Gujarat Tourism, are a real treat for the senses—from the dances of the Siddi community of Gujarat and Karnataka, with African roots, to shows featuring traditional instruments such as Nagara, Murli, Janjhra, Nagfani, Bhorrindo, and Damru.

Wine and Food

Cicchetti Italiano, a new fine dining restaurant in the capital city’s buzzing Khan Market, celebrates Italian culinary traditions, albeit with a vegetarian twist. At Cicchetti Italiano, diners can expect to find bruschetta, salads, handmade pasta, risotto, pizza, and a selection of desserts—all vegetarian.

Parth Gupta, the brain behind this novel concept, has masterfully crafted several dishes that add a twist to classic recipes.

Small bites to mains:

Cacio e Pepe Con Cipolla is his take on the classic Roman pasta. In this version, Gupta adds caramelised onions to balance the sharpness of Pecorino Romano cheese, resulting in a creamy, nuanced dish.

“Our signature spritz menu will feature house-made liqueurs like limoncello, orancello, and coffee liqueur, adding a unique personal touch. Additionally, we will offer a curated Negroni menu alongside high-quality classic cocktails, ensuring there’s something for everyone,” says Gupta.

The Torta Al Caramello was a sticky toffee pudding topped with Belgian chocolate and caramel ganache, served with homemade crumble and vanilla gelato. The flavours gelled well together, ensuring indulgence in every bite.

News & updates

Big bucks: Apple Inc announced an 18% pay increase for CEO Tim Cook ahead of its upcoming annual meeting. In its annual proxy filing, Apple disclosed that Cook’s total compensation for 2024 rose to $74.6 million, up from $63.2 million in 2023.

Changing with the times: Meta and Amazon are both axing their diversity programmes, adding their names to a growing list of firms across corporate America making similar moves in anticipation of Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Other companies making similar recruitment decisions include Walmart and McDonald's.

Uncertain year: The Indian economy is expected to be “a little weaker” in 2025 despite steady global growth, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has said. Georgieva also said she expects quite a lot of uncertainty in the world this year mainly around the trade policy of the US.

Who was the first Indian designer to have collaborated with retail giant H&M?

Answer: Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

