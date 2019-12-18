Gurugram-based healthtech startup for elective surgeries Pristyn Care has raised $12 million Series B funding led by Sequoia India, Hummingbird Ventures, Greenoaks Capital, and AngelList. Pristyn Care aims to use this investment to fund its expansion through investments in technology and healthcare operations.





The platform had earlier raised $4 million in a Series A round led by Sequoia India.





Founded by Dr Vaibhav Kapoor, Dr Garima Sawhney, and Harsimarbir Singh, Pristyn Care is focused on building a healthcare ecosystem delivering surgical care, hospital admission, doctor's consultation, pre and post-surgical followups, reimbursements, and hassle-free insurance claims. The platform's "care buddies" assist patients through their surgical journey.





The founders of Pristyn Care.





The startup has built an asset-light healthcare ecosystem of 70+ clinics and 250+ partner hospitals across 14 cities. The platform claims to have over 70 in-house super specialty surgeons with expertise in general surgery, ENT, urology, gynaecology, vascular, and cosmetic surgeries. Procedures are performed using advanced laser and laparoscopic techniques; the company claims to have successfully performed 10,000+ surgeries till date.





Ashish Agarwal, Principal, Sequoia Capital India, said:





“In the past year of our partnership, Pristyn has delivered a great patient experience while growing the business aggressively with strong economics. The company has expanded its offerings both geographically and across specialisations. Healthcare delivery in India is a large yet fragmented market where Pristyn is operating with a scalable model with good economics."





Co-founder Harsimarbir Singh said, "At Pristyn, we employ only the most advanced medical technology, which was earlier limited to corporate hospitals, as against conventional surgical techniques. We have invested in building strong operational capability to extend advanced surgical care not only to patients in metros but also to smaller cities such as Bhopal, Chandigarh, and Patna. With our asset-light and technology-enabled approach, we are able to bring down the cost of advanced surgeries by almost 30-40 percent, compared to larger corporate hospitals'."





The platform also claims to have built a strong capability in insurance processing.





Idris Sami, from Hummingbird Ventures, said: The team at Pristyn Care is transforming healthcare, bringing significant benefits to patients, doctors, and hospitals altogether. Pristyn Care is solving a key global issue with an inherently better model, improving access, affordability, and quality of care in India, and we are excited to partner with them”.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)




















