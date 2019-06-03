Healthcare delivery startup Pristyn Care has raised $ 4 million in Series A round of funding from Sequoia India.





According to the statement released by the company, Pristyn Care will use the funds to improve its medical capabilities, invest in technology and expand its medical team.













Commenting on the investment, Harsimarbir Singh, co-founder, Pristyn Care said,





“There is a significant need to improve day care procedures in India. Our vision is to transform the future of healthcare by using improved medical techniques, personalised patient care and support that caters to the specialised medical requirements of patients. We believe there is a huge opportunity in the healthcare sector and are very excited that Sequoia India has bought into our vision. Our association with them will help us build world-class healthcare solutions for the Indian consumer.”





Founded in 2018 by Harsimarbir, Dr Vaibhav Kapoor and Dr Garima Sawhney, Pristyn Care offers patients affordable advanced surgical care through innovative surgical techniques and recovery measures. It claims to have facilitated over 2000 surgeries till now. These surgeries were performed by a team of experienced doctors specialising in the areas of minimal access surgery, laser, cosmetic and aesthetic gynaecology, laparoscopic surgery, infertility and oncogynaecology.





The company follows an asset light model, leveraging the medical infrastructure of existing partner hospitals and equipping them with state-of-the-art medical equipment. With a focus on patient experience, they also provide a concierge service to seamlessly guide the patients through the journey from diagnostic to recovery.





“The healthcare journey for patients in India involves multiple steps and service providers, which ends up being cumbersome and overwhelming. Sequoia India is excited to partner with Pristyn Care in their mission to provide high quality healthcare delivery and streamline the patient experience. Their community of medical professionals, coupled with their asset light model, should help them scale with strong economics,” said Ashish Agrawal, Principal, Sequoia Capital India Advisors.





Pristyn Care is currently operational in 20 clinics across Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad, the company plans to expand its clinic network to 50 by December 2019.



