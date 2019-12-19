[Funding alert] Safety tech startup DROR raises undisclosed amount of funding from IP Ventures

Safety tech startup DROR has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from IP Ventures. The Gurugram-based startup plans to use the funds to strengthen its tech platform and invest in user acquisition, it said in a statement.


Started by Dheeraj Bansal and Dhiraj Naubhar in 2018, the startup aims to ensure safety of citizens and tourists coming to India, especially women, children and senior citizens in urban areas by connecting citizens and building a trustworthy and reliable community.


DROR Co-founder Dhiraj Naubhar says,


“Coming from a digital and e-commerce background, I firmly believe community and technology have the power to solve this big problem of personal safety in India. Personal safety cannot be solved by providing need-based solution, it’s a habit which needs to be build using technology, and engagement is the way forward.”


DROR

Team at DROR

Moved by stories of violence against women in India, Dhiraj and Dheeraj started DROR with the belief that leveraging technology can change the safety market scenario in the country.


Dheeraj Bansal, an IIT Bombay Alumnus and a recognised growth hacker, claims that the company's DROR app can disrupt and aggregate the safety market by enabling people to see how far help is available by pressing SOS.


Commenting on the investment, Gopi Latpate, an IP Ventures angel investor said,


“This concept has a widespread impact on society in terms of how we seek help in case of a troubled situation. DROR addresses one of the core issues related to women’s safety with a sense of community. It differentiates itself beyond traditional alarms and alerts by creating a network of people that can help in distress. The adoption of this technology will definitely improve the situation around women’s safety.”

DROR, which initially launched the product via the B2B space, claims to have successfully helped over 700 families who are using the app since its pilot stage.


(Edited by Tenzin Pema)

