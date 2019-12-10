[Funding alert] Electric utility vehicle startup PiBeam raises Rs 5 Cr from GAIL (India)

The startup, which was initially incubated at IIT Madras, builds connected electric vehicles for last-mile logistics, and shared and owned passenger movement.

By Vishal Krishna
10th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Pi Beam, a startup engaged in building sustainable and affordable micro-mobility electric vehicles, has raised a bridge round of Rs 5 crore from GAIL (India) Ltd.


Pi Beam builds connected e-vehicles, for two-, three-, and four-wheeler offerings for last-mile logistics, and shared and owned passenger movement. The startup has stated that Pi Beam is also the first Indian company to offer pedal-assisted electric trikes for logistics and passenger movement.


"With this fundraise, Pi Beam has raised a total of $1 million in 2019. Previously, Pi Beam has raised capital from Eagle10 Ventures, Bluehill Capital, Keiretsu Forum, and industry leading HNIs. The fresh capital raised will be used for expanding product portfolio and ramping up sales," says Visakh Sasikumar Founder and CEO of Pi Beam, which was initially incubated at IIT Madras.


Funding


Currently, the startup's products are used by the Greater Chennai Corporation for waste management, Fortune 500 companies for hyperlocal delivery and large advertising companies for outdoor advertising. Taking inspiration from the 'Make in India' campaign, Pi Beam has focused on developing and manufacturing Indian made components in their products.


If you visit Delhi, you will see electric autorickshaws plying the road. Today, there are close to a million electric vehicles (EVs) in the northern parts of India, with 6,50,000 autorickshaws having being sold in FY 2019 alone. However, these are autorickshaws that have little design elements to accommodate batteries aesthetically and their life cycle is not more than three years as their batteries are depleted due to continuous charging. Moreover, they are used only for passengers.


So companies like PiBeam and Euler Motors are going after the B2B indusry in mobilty.


Euler Motors has raised $2 million from Blume Ventures and Emergent Ventures and will release its EVs by next year.


There are more than 10.5 million LCVs in India, but by taking the EV road, Pi Beam and Euler wants to solve for last-mile logistics in a sustainable manner.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

How a visit to China helped this entrepreneur shape his EV startup making LCV vehicles for last-mile logistics


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Vishal Krishna
Vishal Krishna is a Business Editor who writes about the economic and social issues relevant to the development of India. At YourStory he networks with colourful folks that build a nation through startups, small business and large corporate. He is also a closet guitarist and a sports fan.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

After losing an arm to a road accident, this former medical representative found a new career in e-commerce

Team YS

[Funding alert] Premium workwear brand FableStreet raises Rs 21 Cr in Series A led by Fireside Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Rockstud Capital invests in IoT automation solution startup Cubical Labs

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
An exclusive interview with Ratan Tata, the man behind one of India’s oldest business empires (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Rockstud Capital invests in IoT automation solution startup Cubical Labs

Vishal Krishna

An exclusive interview with Ratan Tata, the man behind one of India’s oldest business empires (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

How ABB is strengthening its bond with deep tech startups in India

Thimmaya Poojary

Want to invest in global companies? This US-based startup can help

Sindhu Kashyaap

This Dubai-based startup helps financial institutions improve customer experience by blending AI with banking

Apurva P

[Techie Tuesday] How a small-town boy went on to help Nandan Nilekani build IndiaStack

Sampath Putrevu

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore