Liquidity, exits two key issues for Indian startup ecosystem in India: Silicon Valley VC

MR Rangaswami, a leading Indian-American VC in Silicon Valley, says India has witnessed phenomenal growth of startups in the last decade and is on the right track, but needs to address issues like liquidity and exits to get to the next level.

By Press Trust of India
2nd Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

India, which has seen a phenomenal growth of startups in the last decade, needs to address issues like liquidity and exits to propel its startup culture to the next level, a top Indian-American venture capitalist from Silicon Valley has said.


MR Rangaswami, a well-known philanthropist who over the last one decade has closely followed the evolution of India's startup culture and has personally mentored a large number of them, said India was on the "right track".


Incubator


"The main question mark in India's startup system is exits. Everything else is driving (the startups)... venture capitalists are investing, angels are investing, companies are starting, customers are buying. The only thing is liquidity and exits, (which) haven't happened at a pace that people would like them to be," Rangaswami said.


India has experienced a phenomenal growth of startups in the last decade, said Rangaswami, who is one of the leading Indian-American venture capitalists and angel investors in the Silicon Valley.


Referring to a recent report, he said that in 2010, there were only 1,800 startups in India, but in 2019 there were 40,000. "India now has 25 unicorns," he said.


A unicorn is a privately-held startup valued at over $1 billion.


"So, when you look at where we started and where we've come it's pretty phenomenal. I couldn't believe it. I checked the numbers as defined by the government of India. It was only 1,800 (a decade ago)," he said, adding that India now has an ecosystem to do this.


"The success of the Silicon Valley is the ecosystem. It's not just the entrepreneurs, it is the university. It is venture capitalist, angel investors. It is the accountants. It is the lawyers. It is all of these people who know how to get it done," said Rangaswami who is based out of Silicon Valley.


An ecosystem for thriving startups in India is a result of the consistent efforts over the years by not only the government, which has launched programmes like Startup India, but also the private sector and multinationals like Walmart's and Target that actually have accelerators in their office.


"This has happened in India over time. You can see the results. I think employment in this sector is between 300,000 and 400,000 people now. The indirect employment is like a million-plus. Money raised has been in billions," he said.

Exit cycle needs to start

Exits are starting to happen, even though exits in India are not as many as in the US. Flipkart is one. But there is a need for more to happen, that part of the cycle, which gives boost to startup funding, has not started yet, he said.


The Silicon Valley experiences about 50 exits like that of Flipkart every year.


"So that virtual cycle hasn't started, but it has the makings of all that," Rangaswami said, noting that they expect 75 to 100 unicorns in India by 2025.


Referring to the issue of angel tax, which has been a big impediment for venture capitalists to invest in startups, Rangaswami said the government looks to have ironed out most problems, but not all of them.


"Most of the issues have been ironed out. But that was a big impediment, because people would raise money and then they would suddenly get a income tax notice. It's pretty a big issue for startups, but it looks like most of the initiatives there have been fixed," he said.


Now, what India needs are IPOs and acquisitions so that more capital gets freed up for the next set of companies. At least two Indian startups Dhruva and Freshworks are now headed towards IPOs. They are both unicorns in the B2B space, Rangaswami added.


Describing tech sector as a shining part of India's economy, he said digital and IT services were where the growth is. There is growth, there is funding and new companies are coming up, he said.  



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

Sequoia's Rajan Anandan talks about the evolution of the Indian Startup Ecosystem


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

9 cities, 40k beds, 6X growth: CEO Rohit Kapoor looks back on OYO Life’s milestones as it turns one

Sindhu Kashyaap

How Wallick Global Consulting is helping students crack the admissions code for Ivy League colleges

Debolina Biswas

This Bengaluru startup is paying Rs 1 lakh to interns to sleep for 9 hours a day

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Startup Bharat] After losing her mother, this engineer built a Rs 15 Cr organic skincare brand

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Why wait for someone else? - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Finance apps retain long and strong says a new report from Adjust and App Annie

Team YS

UPI touches record transactions in November, but value declines

Sohini Mitter

Mobile call, internet to become costlier by up to 50 percent from Dec 3

Press Trust of India

Jio to hike mobile calling, data charges by up to 40pc from Dec 6

Press Trust of India

India will be in top 3 countries in innovation in next 30 years: Amit Kapoor

Press Trust of India

CAIT seeks action against Flipkart, Amazon for FDI norms violation; calls them 'economic terrorists'

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore