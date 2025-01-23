Deeptech startup VuNet Systems has raised Rs 60 crore in Series B round led by Pravega Ventures, with participation from Kotak Securities. Existing backers Mela Ventures, Athera Venture Partners, Dallas Venture Capital, and TVS Capital Funds also particitpated in the round.

Kotak Securities has invested through its Startup Investments and Engagement Initiative, aimed at fuelling entrepreneurship by backing startups transforming the digital landscape for financial institutions. The initiative also offers mentoring and incubation support to technology and fintech startups catering to India's capital markets.

“Kotak Securities is a firm believer in the growing potential of technology and AI-driven capabilities. VuNet's proven track record of delivering real-time visibility and actionable insights using its deep tech-based full-stack platform underscores the importance of operational and tech resilience in the digital world. Kotak Securities is thrilled to support VuNet's journey as the company expands globally and redefines observability for the financial services sector,” said Shripal Shah, MD & CEO, Kotak Securities.

Founded in 2014 by Ashwin Kumar Ramachandran, Bharat Joshi, and Jithesh Kaveetil, VuNet’s platform delivers deep observability into IT and digital ecosystems by connecting IT performance to business outcomes. This approach unifies collaboration among business, product, and IT teams, promoting transparency and accountability.

The Bengaluru-based firm caters to several financial institutions to provide real-time visibility into critical business processes, including payments, lending, and capital markets.

“This funding milestone marks an exciting step forward as we expand globally and pioneer a new category of business journey observability. By further integrating advanced AI, including GenAI, across all workflows of our platform—from data ingestion to actionable recommendations—we are enabling clients to gain deeper insights and deliver superior customer experiences. We are grateful for the trust and support of our investors as we take this transformative leap,” said Ashwin Ramachandran, Co-founder and CEO of VuNet Systems.