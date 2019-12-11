It’s time for India’s youth to upskill as Salesforce's Developer Conference TrailheaDX 2019 comes to Bengaluru for the first time

The Future of jobs in India: A 2022 perspective report by NASSCOM, FICCI, and EY, states that by 2020, nine percent of individuals would be deployed in new jobs that do not exist today; 37 percent would be deployed in jobs that have radically changed skill sets; and 54 percent will fall under unchanged job category. New technologies are evolving more rapidly than before, and to successfully keep up with these changes and stay relevant, we continually need to upgrade, upskill and reskill. Here is where Salesforce has made a niche for itself with its skilling platform Trailhead – a free, gamified, online platform – which empowers everyone to learn the skills they need to land a job in the workforce of today and tomorrow.





With the objective of reaching out to more Indian youth, Salesforce is organising its flagship event TrailheaDX for the first time in India on December 19 – 20, 2019 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru.

The journey to being an expert begins here

Salesforce's Trailhead offers expertise in tech skills, business skills, presentation skills, writing skills and soft skills, among others, to upgrade for the future job market. So far, over 1.7 million people have used Trailhead to acquire new skills or upskilled themselves, of which the Asia Pacific region, including India, comprises of over 450,000 users. With a huge community of Trailblazers constantly growing in India, the TrailheaDX event will feature developer-focused content.





The two-day event will bring together Trailblazers from across the country, and will include more than 150 technical breakout sessions and hands-on workshops. These sessions will be led by Salesforce executives, engineers and product experts and will cover topics like application design, Artificial Intelligence, API and data integration, security and identity, blockchain, application lifecycle management, among others.





The Salesforce ecosystem in India is expected to create 5,48,400 new jobs and $67 billion in new business revenues in India from 2019 through 2024, according to a new research by International Data Corporation (IDC).





Emphasizing on the potential of the Salesforce ecosystem, Sarah Franklin, Executive Vice President & GM, Platform, Trailhead and Developers, Salesforce, said, "Salesforce is not just a technology platform – it’s an ecosystem full of opportunities for anyone to reinvent their career or business. We’re delighted to bring TrailheaDX to India, home to Salesforce’s second-largest developer community, for two amazing days of learning, connecting, having fun and giving back.”





Sunil Jose, Senior Vice President and Country Leader, Salesforce India, said, “TrailheaDX is a celebration of this growing community of passionate learners and innovators, thriving on the Salesforce Platform. After the US, India is home to the second highest number of Trailblazers learning and earning Salesforce skills and badges on Trailhead. Happening for the first time in India, TrailheaDX reinforces our commitment to this growing ecosystem and we look forward to forging a path for continuous and accelerated innovation within this promising community in the region.”

Participants can immerse in engaging sessions

TrailheaDX 2019 conference is targeted towards admins, developers, architects, customers, entrepreneurs and partners. Watch out for the closing keynote featuring a fireside chat with Padma Bhushan awardee and ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, who will talk about how she inspired an entire generation of young people and blazed her trail achieving several milestones in badminton for India.





The event will empower attendees to build new skills and earn resume-worthy credentials that lead to top jobs in the Salesforce economy.





will get a first look at the latest Salesforce products and innovations and learn from the best of Salesforce engineers and product leaders, while mentoring budding developers. New and experienced administrators will be introduced to the latest technology which will help them build incredible and futuristic experiences for customers.

will be introduced to the latest technology which will help them build incredible and futuristic experiences for customers. Architects will have the opportunity to learn directly from the experts with specific sessions empowering them to design innovative cross-cloud customer solutions.

Why should you attend?

While there are several reasons to pack your bags for TrailheaDX 2019, here are a few must-attend reasons:





Get access to hundreds of hands-on workshops, technical sessions, keynotes and demos led by experts.

Network, listen to stories and get insights from Salesforce engineers, product leaders, developer luminaries, and the entire Trailblazer community.

Join in the TrailheaDX Quest to win exciting prizes and celebrate with the Salesforce family at the epic party.

Explore volunteering opportunities to work together with other Trailblazers and help build a better world.

Another year of learning, connecting and giving back

Salesforce plans to reach 10 million trailblazers by 2024 and the TrailheaDX conference in India is only the beginning of the journey. Please note that the full conference pass is for Rs 2,500 per head and if you’re among the first 1,000 registrants, you get a $200 USD certification voucher.





Hurry up! Click here to register for two action-packed days of Salesforce TrailheaDX 2019.