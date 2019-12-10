Jio, Airtel, Vodafone could double profits by 2021 riding on mobile tariff hike: CRISIL

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea are expected to grow the industry's revenues and profits significantly in the next two years, says credit rating agency CRISIL.

By Sohini Mitter
10th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Earlier this month, India's top telecom operators hiked tariffs for data and voice calls by almost 50 percent, leading to collective disappointment among millions of mobile users, especially those with prepaid SIMs.


After all, this is the first time since September 2016 (when Reliance Jio launched) that operators have dared to increase tariffs.


While average users continue to be unhappy, this move could improve telco revenues and operating profits significantly, also bringing down overall debt in the telecom sector.


A study by credit rating agency CRISIL indicates that Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio could double their operating profits by FY21.


telecom

Every Re 1 added to telco ARPUs results in a Rs 1,000 crore increase in the operating profit of the industry, states the report. (ARPU stands for Average Revenue Per User and is considered to be a key metric in the telecom sector.)


CRISIL further estimates that ARPUs will go up by 25 percent as a result of this tariff hike. This means that each user will be paying more for their mobile activities.


Consequently, in the next two years, the industry's operating profits are projected to reach Rs 60,570 crore from the current Rs 29,450. Revenues too are slated to increase from Rs 1.29 lakh crore in 2019 to Rs 1.69 lakh crore in 2021.


Also Read

India world's second-largest internet market, growth driven by Reliance Jio: Mary Meeker Report

What tariff hikes mean for users

Interestingly, analysts believe that the tariff hike will curb subscriber additions.


It could even stop prepaid users from buying multiple SIM cards to avail freebies doled out by operators until recently. Subscribers could even down-trade i.e. opt for cheaper subscriptions as opposed to their current plans.


Sachin Gupta, Senior Director, CRISIL, explained, “The latest tariff hikes would accelerate SIM consolidation and curb subscriber additions and hence our calculation factors in no growth in subscriber base. The crucial part now is pricing discipline and extent of down-trading from current plans. That will determine the kind of net gains that telcos will make in the near-term."


While tariff hikes are likely to bring cheer to telcos whose losses run into thousands of crores, several ancillary industries that were benefitting from India's mobile data revolution stand to be affected. These include video and audio streaming services, user-led content curation apps, and other platforms that incur heavy data usage.


However, the full impact of the telecom tariff hike can only be ascertained by the end of this financial year (March 2020).


Until then, it's a wait-and-watch game!



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Jio to hike mobile calling, data charges by up to 40pc from Dec 6


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sohini Mitter

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

[Funding alert] Premium workwear brand FableStreet raises Rs 21 Cr in Series A led by Fireside Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

This workshop by IIIT Hyderabad is helping demystify the world of AI and ML

Apoorva Puranik

[Funding alert] The Moms Co raises $5M led by Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
An exclusive interview with Ratan Tata, the man behind one of India’s oldest business empires (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Regional content accounted for 40 pc of Hotstar traffic in 2019, sports scaled "unparalleled heights"

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Suniel Shetty-backed health and wellness startup SQUATS invests in Fitato

Rashi Varshney

HC declines to order linking of FB, Twitter, WhatsApp accounts with Aadhaar, PAN

Press Trust of India

Vishal Sikka joins Oracle's board of directors

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] The Moms Co raises $5M led by Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners

Sujata Sangwan

Mall91 set to acquire StompMarket to empower its sellers with ERP solutions

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore