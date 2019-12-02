Jio to hike mobile calling, data charges by up to 40pc from Dec 6

Reliance Jio, deemed India's fastest-growing 4G network, posted a net profit of Rs 990 crore for the September quarter, marking a 45.3 percent growth from a year ago.

By Press Trust of India
2nd Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Reliance Jio on Sunday said it will launch new unlimited plans from December 6, which will raise its voice and data tariff by up to 40 percent.


The Mukesh Ambani-led company, however, said that customers will get up to 300 percent more benefits under the new plans and it will offer fair usage policy for outgoing calls from its subscribers on the network of other telecom operators.


"Jio will be introducing new all-in-one plans with unlimited voice and data. These plans will have a fair usage policy for calls to other mobile networks. The new plans will be effective from December 6, 2019," the company said in a statement.
Reliance Jio

Jio said it will continue to work with the government on the consultation process for revision of telecom tariffs and looks forward to participation from all other stakeholders. Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have also announced to raise mobile calling and data rates from December 3.


Earlier, Reliance Jio, deemed India's fastest-growing 4G network, posted a net profit of Rs 990 crore for the September quarter, marking a 45.3 percent growth from a year ago. Revenue increased 33.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 12,354 crore.


In these 12 months, Jio also added 103 million subscribers to its network, with a churn rate of 0.74 percent, which is below the industry average. Jio's total subscriber base now stands at 355.2 million, covering 99 percent of India's population, Reliance revealed.


The company further revealed that in the past two years, Jio has witnessed more than 3x increase in voice and data traffic. This is driven by its "deeper 4G network presence and affordable tariffs" that continue to attract first-time mobile internet users.


"We are still adding more than 10 million new customers every month. Jio is not only India’s largest telecom enterprise in terms of subscribers and revenue but has also become the Digital Gateway of India," added Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

Reliance Jio crosses 355 million subscribers, net profit up 45.3 pc


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

9 cities, 40k beds, 6X growth: CEO Rohit Kapoor looks back on OYO Life’s milestones as it turns one

Sindhu Kashyaap

How Wallick Global Consulting is helping students crack the admissions code for Ivy League colleges

Debolina Biswas

This Bengaluru startup is paying Rs 1 lakh to interns to sleep for 9 hours a day

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Startup Bharat] After losing her mother, this engineer built a Rs 15 Cr organic skincare brand

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Why wait for someone else? - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Finance apps retain long and strong says a new report from Adjust and App Annie

Team YS

UPI touches record transactions in November, but value declines

Sohini Mitter

Mobile call, internet to become costlier by up to 50 percent from Dec 3

Press Trust of India

India will be in top 3 countries in innovation in next 30 years: Amit Kapoor

Press Trust of India

Liquidity, exits two key issues for Indian startup ecosystem in India: Silicon Valley VC

Press Trust of India

CAIT seeks action against Flipkart, Amazon for FDI norms violation; calls them 'economic terrorists'

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore