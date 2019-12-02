Jio to hike mobile calling, data charges by up to 40pc from Dec 6

Reliance Jio on Sunday said it will launch new unlimited plans from December 6, which will raise its voice and data tariff by up to 40 percent.





The Mukesh Ambani-led company, however, said that customers will get up to 300 percent more benefits under the new plans and it will offer fair usage policy for outgoing calls from its subscribers on the network of other telecom operators.





"Jio will be introducing new all-in-one plans with unlimited voice and data. These plans will have a fair usage policy for calls to other mobile networks. The new plans will be effective from December 6, 2019," the company said in a statement.

Jio said it will continue to work with the government on the consultation process for revision of telecom tariffs and looks forward to participation from all other stakeholders. Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have also announced to raise mobile calling and data rates from December 3.





Earlier, Reliance Jio, deemed India's fastest-growing 4G network, posted a net profit of Rs 990 crore for the September quarter, marking a 45.3 percent growth from a year ago. Revenue increased 33.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 12,354 crore.





In these 12 months, Jio also added 103 million subscribers to its network, with a churn rate of 0.74 percent, which is below the industry average. Jio's total subscriber base now stands at 355.2 million, covering 99 percent of India's population, Reliance revealed.





The company further revealed that in the past two years, Jio has witnessed more than 3x increase in voice and data traffic. This is driven by its "deeper 4G network presence and affordable tariffs" that continue to attract first-time mobile internet users.





"We are still adding more than 10 million new customers every month. Jio is not only India’s largest telecom enterprise in terms of subscribers and revenue but has also become the Digital Gateway of India," added Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.





