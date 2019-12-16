Myntra gears up for bonanza from End of Reason Sale 2019

Myntra, the fashion brand marketplace and part of the Flipkart Group is all geared up for its biannual End of Reason Sale (EORS). This time, the sale has only got bigger with the fusion of Indian and international brands.





Now in its 11th edition and spread over four days between December 22 and December 25, EORS will have 8.5 lakh styles to choose from over 3,000 brands across apparel, footwear, and accessories.





Speaking to YourStory, Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong, said, “The biggest difference this year will be the fashion carnival that we will witness. We are bringing the entire Indian fashion consumer base, and leading Indian and international brands like never before.”





This year, Myntra is expecting the EORS will record over 60 percent growth as compared to last year. The inventory level has also increased by 100 percent as compared to 2018.





Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong





Amar is very clear that the projections made by the company are entirely based on the data on hand and the results are drawn from its technology engine.





The EORS of 2019 will reach out to over 18 million users which will include 23,000 pin codes. “This is the farthest any EORS has done till now,” Amar added.





In the run-up to the sale, Myntra added 50 new brands and increased styles by 25 percent. In fact, its in-house brands are contributing about 1.5 lakh styles across apparel, accessories, and footwear categories. All these efforts made by Myntra for EORS is expected to generate 12,000 orders per minute.





In this edition, Myntra is also looking to expand to locations which fall outside the top 10 metro cities. According to Amar, the fashion marketplace has undertaken numerous initiatives over the last year, which is expected to bring in new shoppers to its platform.





The fashion apparel company expects to add seven lakh new customers to its platform during EORS. It also expects 50 percent of its sales to come from Tier II and beyond locations.





The new initiatives started by Myntra, like setting up of alternation services, creation of video content, and scaling up experience centres are expected to give it a big push.





Amar said, “There is a lot of tech play in understanding the consumer behaviour in the non-metro locations, and we are scaling up on experience initiatives.





For Myntra, the video creation section has emerged as a strong platform to create a stronger bond with its consumers. Here, it has more than 50 influencers who are creating shoppable content which is available on its app.





“We have scaled up our experience centre, which is designed to provide value-added services like flexible pick up and drop, or alteration services,” Amar said. Currently, it has 20 such centres and plans to scale it up to 50 soon.





Additionally, the fashion marketplace is also looking to expand the Myntra Extended Network Through Store Activation network or MENSA, where it partners with the small retailers to facilitate delivery and returns.





According to Amar, it has scaled its MENSA network to 15,000 stores currently, from 9,000 in December last year. The apparel marketplace expects these small retailers to generate three to four times higher business during the sale period as compared to the normal days.





Over the last nine months, Myntra has made significant technology investments in three areas – consumer experience, vendor relationships, and core retail systems.





Amar said, there is an active investment in creating a personalised environment for the consumer and bridging the gap between offline and online experience. Further, it has strengthened the bonds with its vendors where brands can connect with consumers in much smarter ways.









