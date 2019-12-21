Razorpay appoints former American Express executive Arpit Chug as CFO

New Razorpay CFO Arpit Chug will be responsible for scaling up the company's lending arm, Razorpay Capital, and neo-banking platform, RazorpayX. He will also play an important role in growing the core payments business.

By Tarush Bhalla
21st Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Payments provider Razorpay recently announced the appointment of former American Express India CFO Arpit Chug as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).


In his new role, Arpit will be responsible for scaling up Razorpay’s lending arm, Razorpay Capital, as well as the platform's neo-banking platform, RazorpayX. The company said Arpit would also play an important role in growing Razorpay's core payments business and assist in launching new business verticals.


Razorpay

Arpit Chugh, CFO, Razorpay

Also Read

Razorpay adds credit cards to its neo-banking platform; acquires payroll management startup Opfin

Welcoming Arpit aboard, Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder of Razorpay, said,


"Arpit brings tremendous depth and breadth of finance expertise, operational leadership, and a strategic understanding of software and technology-driven growth businesses. Given how the new verticals, RazorpayX and Capital, have been making a dent, Arpit will be actively involved in recognising new opportunities and solving for new-age banking problems, ahead of time. With minds like Arpit in our team, we now have a full leadership team on board to introduce new growth initiatives.”


During his seventeen-year stint with American Express, Arpit spearheaded finance teams across several verticals, including merchant acquisition, consumer cards, and corporate cards. He comes with first-hand experience in building new products and scaling businesses.


Arpit Chug, Chief Financial Officer, Razorpay, said,


“Having been in financial services since my start, I think the sector is at its exciting best. Razorpay has had a significant role to play in the booming of this space. The team’s story of continuous innovation and disruption is commendable and it is currently one of the most looked at fintech companies. I am excited to be part of an organisation that has demonstrated such ambition and advancement in delivering value around payments and banking, and I look forward to some of the milestones we can achieve together.”


In October this year, the company hired Rahul Kothari, former Chief Business Officer at PayU’s Enterprise Payments, as its Chief Business Officer and former Mastercard Vice President Amitabh Tewary as its Chief Innovation Officer.


Razorpay has been charting exponential growth since its inception. Currently the payments business forms 70 percent of Razorpay’s revenue and the neo-banking platform, Razorpay X, along with Razorpay Capital, forms the remaining 30 percent.


Currently Razorpay has been powering payments for over 800,000 businesses including the likes of Indigo, BSE, Thomas Cook, Reliance, SpiceJet, Aditya Birla, Sony, and OYO. The team plans to increase this to 1,400,000 by 2020. The neo-banking platform expects a 4x growth in its volumes by the end of the next fiscal year.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

Sequoia and YC-backed Razorpay offers ESOP buyback for existing and former employees


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Lenskart raises $275 M in Series G from SoftBank Vision Fund

Sujata Sangwan

How Paytm Mafia-backed Daalchini is bringing home-cooked meals to the table

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Weekly funding roundup] Startups raise $369M in equity deal; debt funding amounts to $71M

Sameer Ranjan

How this Tirupur founder's bootstrapped cloud tech startup was acquired by L&T Infotech for over Rs 100 Cr

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Sell your used phones from your doorstep (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Hear from Ritesh Modi, Startup Mentor, on how startups can get started on their tech journey with Microsoft

Sindhu MV

How AWS is helping fintech company MatchMove build a scalable platform to move digital cash securely

Apoorva Puranik

Expression, emancipation, empowerment: Serendipity Arts Festival highlights pressing social concerns

Madanmohan Rao

[Weekly funding roundup] Startups raise $369M in equity deal; debt funding amounts to $71M

Sameer Ranjan

[Jobs Roundup] Does healthcare interest you? Check out these job openings

Apurva P

1MORE Stylish True Wireless: the best stereo earbuds in the sub-10,000 market

Sahil Bhalla

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore