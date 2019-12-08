Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with Ritvik Sahore of 'Dangal' fame, enjoy India’s greenest music festival, and sample some comfort food

Remember Omkar, the young boy in the Amir Khan starrer Dangal, who plays the role of the cousin in the film? Now, Ritvik Sahore is poised to act in Season 2 of Flame, the TVF teenage drama. If you have been following the series, here’s some news. The new season picks up on the momentum built around the budding romance of the characters, Rajat (Ritvik’s character) and Ishita, only to delve deeper and showcase the different shades to their relationship.





Ever since Ritvik’s foray into acting at the age of 12 in the movie Ferrari Ki Sawaari, he has had the opportunity to master his craft and also learn the delicate art of balancing between the personal and public side of his life.

Don’t miss our exclusive interview with this talented young star.





Ritvik Sahore

Echoes of Earth, Bengaluru’s very own music festival and India’s greenest music festival, is scheduled to be held this weekend. This annual festival is a celebration of music, art, and culture and as the organisers get ready to launch the fourth edition of sounds from across the globe, there is a palpable sense of excitement in the air. So, what can we expect this year?





Famous music artistes like Acid Pauli, Squarepusher, Shigeto, Fakear and Prabhdeep will be taking centre-stage. Besides which, this year, the festival will cater to a larger audience with diverse music artistes cutting across genres, so that it can be enjoyed by a wider demographic of people, ranging from children to older folk.

The entire festival is largely produced by using upcycled and recycled installations and a solar powered stage.

Make a beeline to this festival to enjoy great music in an eco-conscious environment.





Echoes of Earth Music Festival will be held in Bengaluru this weekend

When you think of Thailand, images of delicious street food, floating markets, a bustling nightlife, and golden beaches come to mind. How about unwinding in the lap of luxury during Christmas weekend by going to Bangkok, which has some great options that will leave you pampered and relaxed.





From the Tower Club in lebua which has some great bars and restaurants and breathtaking views, to shopping in Central World with its amazing maze of restaurants, cafes and eateries, a boat ride on Chao Phraya river to a Muay Thai massage at The Siam Hotel, there is much to see and enjoy in Bangkok.

Check out what our travel writer has to say about this exotic holiday destination.





Bangkok is the perfect destination for the Christmas holidays

Are you wondering what the most stylish looks of the year are? With 2019 coming to a close, here’s a look at the top fashion trends – some wild, others eco-positive – that took the fashion and apparel industry by storm, says our fashion writer.





From tiny bags to acid green to cow prints to statement sneakers, there were many exciting and fashionable things to tryout this year. What’s more, there was a concerted effort to be eco-friendlier this year with more and more brands, designers, and labels opting for sustainability.

Read all about it in our Fashion Yearender and decide whether you want to try out these styles in 2020 too.





Statement sneakers were very trendy in 2019

What is you favourite comfort food? Is it a bowl of macaroni and cheese or some homemade khichdi? Khichdi is an integral part of the Indian culture. Indians have been creating variations of khichdi by adding different flavours, ingredients and aromas, as this dish is a blend of rice and lentils, seasoned with flavours and herbs.





Khichdi is a household staple that offers warmth and comfort, until the last bite. With a variation in almost every state, it is no surprise that it has become embedded in our culture and is an integral part of our day-to-day life.

YS Weekender caught up with Praneet Singh, culinary head of food venture The Khichdi Experiment, to talk about khichdi, which is often described as the ultimate comfort food.









Khichdi is the ultimate comfort food

Are your favourite authors Paulo Coelho, Wayne Dyer, Lousie and Brian Weiss? Do you love Mills and Boon heroes? Is your most prized possession a picture of your parents on your bedside table? If so, you will find a soulmate in Anika Parashar, CEO, RiverRock Ventures, angel investor and Founder-Trustee and Chairperson of ORGAN (Organ Giving and Receiving Awareness Network).





She has been featured in the 3rd Edition Book of 50 Women of Pure Wonder in India and is the recipient of the Pride of India Award, 2017. Anika was the COO of Fortis La Femme - Hospitals for Women and Children until October 2018.

Anika was also the mastermind behind Mamma Mia – A Mom’s World which is now India’s first and only comprehensive holistic health chain spanning across seven locations across the nation.









Anika Parashar

As for her motto: “The whole universe is working for your good" is a good maxim by which to live each day with hope and happiness.

Don’t miss her responses to our Proust questionnaire, where she talks about her heroes, greatest regrets, and her greatest achievements.





(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)











