Sachin Bansal’s Navi acquires technology consulting startup MavenHive

Founded by Bhavin Javia and Anandha Krishnan, MavenHive consults companies converting their ideas into high-quality software. The startup boasts of a tech clientele including Flipkart, Gojek, Grasshopper, Scripbox, amongst others.

By Tarush Bhalla
26th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Sachin Bansal's co-founded venture Navi (formerly BAC Acquisitions) on Thursday said that it has completed the acquisition of MavenHive, a Bengaluru-based technology consulting firm, to further its product development initiatives.


The Mavenhive team along with its founders have joined Navi, as a part of this transaction.

 

Founded by Bhavin Javia and Anandha Krishnan, MavenHive consults companies converting their ideas into high-quality software. The startup boasts of a tech clientele, which includes names like Flipkart, Gojek, Grasshopper, Scripbox, amongst many others, to achieve major milestones in their product journeys.


angel investors bangalore

Sachin Bansal

Also Read

The story of Flipkart’s second-ever hire, an unlikely startup employee


Talking about the acquisition, Sachin Bansal said,


“We are very excited about this acquisition, which will add great capability to our ambitions to build cutting edge technology platforms that can take applications to scale. This acquisition will add to Navi’s technology capabilities.”


While, Bhavin Javia, Co-founder of Mavenhive, said,


“We are very eager to start working with Sachin and with Navi. We were awed by the kind of organisation that he built Flipkart into. So, when Yogi Kulkarni (former Principal Architect of Flipkart and VP of Engineering at Navi) introduced us to this opportunity, we were excited to be part of the next leg of their journey.”


In December 2018, Navi Technologies was founded by Sachin Bansal and Ankit Agarwal with the aim of making the financial services simple, affordable and accessible. 


According to regulatory filings, Sachin Bansal made a fresh fund infusion of Rs 888.5 crore into his investment arm Navi Technologies earlier in November this year.


In the past, Navi Technologies (under the name BAC Acquisitions), has invested in a number of startups including – two-wheeler rental startup Bounce, consumer electronics startup boAT, digital lending startup Kissht, amongst others.


In October, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) also gave its approval under the 'green channel' route to the acquisition of Essel Mutual Fund by a Sachin Bansal-owned BAC Acquisitions (now Navi).



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Sachin Bansal's BAC acquisition of Essel MF gets CCI nod under green channel

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Petrol pump on wheels: How this Ratan Tata-backed startup grew from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 Cr turnover in just 2 years

Sutrishna Ghosh

CRPF shortlists 16 startups to showcase defence sector solutions

Team YS

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Eduisfun raises Rs 200 Cr from Amitabh Bachchan, others

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Meet this office boy who made lakhs from Slideshare (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

National Startup Awards 2020: rewarding startups and ecosystem enablers building innovative products and solutions

Apoorva Puranik

YourStory announces its list of 100 Emerging Voices for 2019

Team YS

Myntra’s End of Reason Sale records 50 pc rise in orders

Thimmaya Poojary

CRPF shortlists 16 startups to showcase defence sector solutions

Team YS

DPIIT to issue clarification on 26 pc FDI in digital media sector soon

Press Trust of India

Baazi Games to invest $5M in startups, gaming technology

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore