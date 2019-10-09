A

Sachin Bansal's BAC acquisition of Essel MF gets CCI nod under green channel

A joint application by BAC Acquisitions and Essel Finance AMC was considered by the CCI. This is the first clearance under the 'green channel' route.

By Press Trust of India
9th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its approval under the 'green channel' route to the acquisition of Essel Mutual Fund by a Sachin Bansal-owned entity.


This is the first clearance under the 'green channel' route, a speedier approval mechanism put in place by the regulator.


In a tweet on Monday, the CCI said it has accorded 'green channel' approval for the acquisition of Essel Finance Asset Management Company and Essel Mutual Fund by BAC Acquisitions Pvt Ltd.


BAC Acquisitions is a private company founded by Sachin Bansal, Co-founder of Flipkart, who exited the Walmart-owned ecommerce company as part of a deal in which Walmart bought 77 percent stake in the e-tailer last year.


angel investors bangalore

Flipkart Co-founder Sachin Bansal

Also Read

It's official, Walmart buys 77 pc in ecommerce major Flipkart; Sachin Bansal exits


A joint application by BAC Acquisitions and Essel Finance AMC was considered by the CCI for approval.


"The proposed combination filed in terms of Regulation 5A of the Combination Regulations (i.e. notice for approval of combinations under green channel) shall be deemed to have been approved upon filing and acknowledgement thereof," an official release said.


The green channel concept -- recommended by the high-level panel that reviewed competition law in August -- allows for an automatic system for speedy approval for certain categories of merger and acquisitions.


Under the framework, green channel approvals can be availed in combinations where there are no horizontal overlaps, no existing or potential vertical relationships and no complementary business activities between the combining parties, or their respective group entities, or involving any entity in which any of the combining parties hold shares or have control.


Merger and acquisitions (M&As) or combinations beyond a certain threshold are required to have mandatory approval from the fair trade regulator.


Recently, Sachin Bansal also picked up stake in Chaitanya Rural Intermediation Development Services (CRIDS), pumping in Rs 739 crore in the non-banking financial company.


Sachin, who has been an active investor in the Indian startup ecosystem including, companies like Ola and Bounce, will also assume the role of CEO at CRIDS.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

The untold story of Flipkart, the big billion ecommerce startup


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this Delhi startup by 20-somethings became a Rs 200 Cr business

Ramarko Sengupta

[The Turning Point] From a near shutdown, Zoomcar zoomed its way to becoming India’s first vehicle rental startup

Sindhu Kashyaap

Having trouble collecting dues? This SaaS startup uses software to make your customers pay up

Vishal Krishna

Petrol pump on wheels: How this Ratan Tata-backed startup grew from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 Cr turnover in just 2 years

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
YS Exclusive with Ninjacart's Thirukumaran Nagarajan (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

WeWork India to launch in Noida, will open 3 coworking centres with 3,900 seats

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Applied neuroscience startup NeuroLeap raises undisclosed sum from India’s leading business families

Sujata Sangwan

India slips 10 places on global competitiveness index; Singapore on top

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Jewellery brand Melorra raises $12M from Lightbox, BlackSoil Capital, others

Sujata Sangwan

AIM, NITI Aayog, UNDP India join hands to launch Youth Co:Lab, drive innovation and youth-led social entrepreneurship

Team YS

The art of noticing: how careful observation can make you more creative, insightful, and happy

Madanmohan Rao

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore