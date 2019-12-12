Warburg Pincus and Vivtera teams up to acquire business process platform Arise

Leading private equity firm Warburg Pincus and Vivtera, a global business process management and transformation partner, have joined hands to invest in Arise Virtual Solutions, the US-based firm providing business process services.





As per a company release, as part of this partnership, Warburg Pincus and Vivtera have acquired Arise, which was previously owned by private investment firm Strait Lane Capital Partners. The financial terms of this transaction remain undisclosed.





“This partnership with Warburg Pincus and Vivtera provides Arise with an exciting opportunity to access world-class resources that will accelerate the rate at which we deliver leading digital and human experiences for our customers and Service Partners who leverage the Arise Platform,” said Scott Etheridge, CEO of Arise, commenting on the latest investment.





Founded in 1994, Arise is an on-demand customer management business process management solutions provider, offering a customer management platform and product support services across North America and the United Kingdom.





With the latest investment, however, Arise will be able to leverage Vivtera’s expertise in scaling up BPM companies, enhancing differentiation, delivering superior business outcomes to its clients using digital technologies, and expanding its unique gig platform to cover new service lines and geographies.





“Arise delivers powerful and differentiated results by leveraging its proprietary virtual platform that provides opportunities for specialised gig partners. We are excited to bring our deep understanding of client business challenges, data insights, and digital technologies to enhance the differentiation,” added Harpreet Duggal, Co-Founder of Vivtera and Executive Chairman of Arise.

Viraj Sawhney, Managing Director of Warburg Pincus also noted that there is an opportunity to scale Arise’s platform and further enhance its value proposition and differentiation.





He added, “We are excited to further partner with the management teams at Vivtera and Arise to transform Arise into a best-in-class business process service provider.”















