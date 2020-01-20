Actor Mahesh Babu launches his apparel brand, The Humbl Co, on Myntra

In a statement, Mahesh Babu's brand said its association with Myntra is set to enhance its reach further, especially in Tier-II and III cities and towns across the country, where Myntra has a strong presence.

By Sujata Sangwan
20th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Humbl Co, a menswear brand launched last year by South Indian film actor Mahesh Babu, has now announced its launch on Myntra on Sunday. The casual wear brand features easy-to-wear styles for men of all ages including sweatshirts, hoodies, shirts, caps, denim, jackets, chinos, and essential T-shirts, with over 200 styles that start at prices of Rs 599 onwards. 


Speaking of his brand, actor Mahesh Babu said


“The Humbl Co's clothing collection is an expression of my personal style and way of life. The association with Myntra is an important step in the brand’s short but exciting journey so far and paves the way for addressing a pan-India audience.”  


Mahesh Babu's The Humbl Co
Also Read

It's confirmed: Ananth Narayanan steps down as Myntra CEO


In a statement, the brand said its association with Myntra is set to enhance its reach further, especially in Tier-II and III cities and towns across the country, where Myntra has a strong presence. 


The Humbl Co was also recently launched in the offline format in Hyderabad at AMB Cinemas and Sharath City Capital Mall.


Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong, added, 


“Fashion in India is heavily influenced by the films and superstars who command a massive fan-following. Celebrity-led brands have been extremely successful on the Myntra platform, especially in Tier-II and III cities and towns that are emerging as important markets for domestic and international fashion brands.”    


The Flipkart-owned fashion etailer, which services over 19,000 pin codes across the country, also includes other celebrity-led brands on its platform such as Wrogn by cricketer Virat Kohli, HRX by Hrithik Roshan, and House of Pataudi by actor Saif Ali Khan. The company has partnered with over 2,000 leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Levis, Wrangler, Arrow, Jealous 21, Diesel, CAT, Harley Davidson, Ferrari, Timberland, US Polo, FabIndia, Biba, and many more to offer a wide range in latest branded fashion and lifestyle wear. 


Also Read

Myntra revenue shrunk by 80 percent to Rs 428 Cr in FY18

Also Read

Myntra CEO set to exit just days after Binny Bansal resigns from Flipkart, say sources



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this 32-year-old entrepreneur is disrupting India’s $1.96 B online education market with his digital classroom

Sutrishna Ghosh

Former Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan joins SAIF Partners

Tarush Bhalla

This viral video gave Anand Mahindra an 'inferiority complex'

Sohini Mitter

Here's how ex-Flipkart CTO Ravi Garikipati's fintech startup aims to enable financial inclusion at the bottom of the pyramid

Tarush Bhalla
Daily Capsule
Making the world better, one step at a time - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Digital wealth manager Kristal.AI raises $6M from Chiratae Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

Budget 2020: The Finance Ministry’s ‘sweet’ gesture

Ramarko Sengupta

This viral video gave Anand Mahindra an 'inferiority complex'

Sohini Mitter

Commerce ministry for restricting duty-free alcohol purchase to one bottle

Press Trust of India

Falcon Edge Capital raises $45.7M for its India-focussed fund

Rashi Varshney

Here's how ex-Flipkart CTO Ravi Garikipati's fintech startup aims to enable financial inclusion at the bottom of the pyramid

Tarush Bhalla

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore