Actor Mahesh Babu launches his apparel brand, The Humbl Co, on Myntra

The Humbl Co, a menswear brand launched last year by South Indian film actor Mahesh Babu, has now announced its launch on Myntra on Sunday. The casual wear brand features easy-to-wear styles for men of all ages including sweatshirts, hoodies, shirts, caps, denim, jackets, chinos, and essential T-shirts, with over 200 styles that start at prices of Rs 599 onwards.





Speaking of his brand, actor Mahesh Babu said,





“The Humbl Co's clothing collection is an expression of my personal style and way of life. The association with Myntra is an important step in the brand’s short but exciting journey so far and paves the way for addressing a pan-India audience.”









In a statement, the brand said its association with Myntra is set to enhance its reach further, especially in Tier-II and III cities and towns across the country, where Myntra has a strong presence.





The Humbl Co was also recently launched in the offline format in Hyderabad at AMB Cinemas and Sharath City Capital Mall.





Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong, added,





“Fashion in India is heavily influenced by the films and superstars who command a massive fan-following. Celebrity-led brands have been extremely successful on the Myntra platform, especially in Tier-II and III cities and towns that are emerging as important markets for domestic and international fashion brands.”





The Flipkart-owned fashion etailer, which services over 19,000 pin codes across the country, also includes other celebrity-led brands on its platform such as Wrogn by cricketer Virat Kohli, HRX by Hrithik Roshan, and House of Pataudi by actor Saif Ali Khan. The company has partnered with over 2,000 leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Levis, Wrangler, Arrow, Jealous 21, Diesel, CAT, Harley Davidson, Ferrari, Timberland, US Polo, FabIndia, Biba, and many more to offer a wide range in latest branded fashion and lifestyle wear.











