Amazon to create 1 million new jobs in India by 2025

Jeff Bezos said Amazon will invest $1 billion to help bring 10 million traders and micro, small, and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) across India online.

By Sutrishna Ghosh
17th Jan 2020
With its continued investments in technology, infrastructure, and its logistics network, ecommerce giant Amazon plans to create a million new jobs in India by 2025, the company announced on Friday.


In an official release, Amazon said that the jobs, created both directly and indirectly, will be across industries, including information technology, skill development, content creation, retail, logistics, and manufacturing.


And these jobs will be in addition to the 700,000 jobs Amazon’s investments have already enabled over the last six years in India.


“We are investing to create a million new jobs here in India over the next five years,” said Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, adding, “We’ve seen huge contributions from our employees, extraordinary creativity from the small businesses we’ve partnered with, and great enthusiasm from the customers who shop with us — and we’re excited about what lies ahead.”


Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos

On Wednesday, Bezos also announced that Amazon is planning to invest $1 billion to help bring 10 million traders and micro, small, and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) across India online, enabling $10 billion in cumulative exports by 2025 and supporting India’s economic diversification.


Amazon’s job creation commitment and investment in traders and MSMEs are in alignment with the steps taken by the Indian government to train 400 million people by 2022. By creating more opportunities for people in India to find employment, build skills, and expand entrepreneurship opportunities, the company hopes to complement these efforts towards social inclusion and social mobility.


This announcement comes on the heels of Bezos’ surprise visit to India. The Amazon chief is here to attend the first edition of Amazon Smbhav – a summit for small, micro and medium business (SMBs) underway in New Delhi.


At the summit, Bezos made quite a few bold statements while chatting with Amazon India Head and Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal.


“In the 21st century, the most important alliance will be formed between India and the US, the world’s oldest and the world’s largest democracy,” he said.


Some even predicted an impending alliance between India and the US.


“I predict that the 21st century is going to be the Indian century. The dynamism, the energy, everywhere I go here is amazing. I meet people who are interested in self-improvement and growth,” Bezos added.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Sutrishna Ghosh
Sutrishna spends time on the Internet navigating the unique and the extraordinary. She is a foodie and loves both cats and dogs.

