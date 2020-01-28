At AWS CXO Mixer 2020, founders will learn how to launch a successful startup from established entrepreneurs and VCs

By Jerlin Justus
28th Jan 2020
Amazon Web Services

Are you an early-stage entrepreneur with a pre-seed or bootstrapped business? Are you a CTO, CXO or CEO wondering how to scale your company faster? Launching a successful startup takes more than building on the most flexible, reliable and scalable infrastructure available today. Amazon Web Services (AWS) comprises several entrepreneurs and engineers who have helped build some of the most recognisable startups in the world. What if they told you exactly how you could launch a successful startup?


AWS is organising a CXO Mixer in 12 cities across India to bring together AWS leaders, startup founders, investors, and accelerator heads to share best practices on building a successful startup that goes beyond designing your infrastructure.

Learn from the best minds in the ecosystem

The Ahmedabad event will feature insightful talks and sessions featuring industry experts like Ashish Tandon, Founder and CEO, Indusface; Sudeep Bhatia, Group CFO, Lendingkart Group; Dr. Harmitsingh Sikh, Founder and CEO, FoodMemories.com; and Asutosh Upadhyay, Head of Programs, Axilor Ventures.


Matt Fitzgerald, Principal Technical Evangelist, AWS will conduct a special session called 'Welcome to Day 1', where he will speak on how startups today are building on AWS; why now is the best time to start building; and why partnering with AWS will give your idea the best chance at becoming the next big thing.


AWS has partnered with HubSpot for the CXO Mixers, and they will be hosting a special session on 'Startup Growth Playbook: How can startups leverage SEO and content for scaling customer acquisition' across 11 cities.


Axilor ventures will also be delivering a workshop on ‘Fundraising for Early-Stage Startups’ across all 12 cities. In this workshop, you can learn essential tips on securing a successful round of fundraising from Angels/VC’s.


Usually, we see entrepreneurs pitching to VCs. At the AWS CXO Mixer, the tables will be turned, and VCs will pitch their investment philosophy to startup founders. You'll also get to hear confessions straight from the heart of founders, who have been through it all and attendees will also get the chance to network over dinner.

What’s in it for you?

  • Get practical guidance on how to build successful companies, and find out what VCs look for before funding
  • Get a glimpse into challenges you’ll face as you start to scale both on the business and engineering side
  • Meet startup leaders, VCs, accelerators and incubators to share ideas and discuss what problems to tackle next
  • Learn how you can partner with Amazon and leverage their newest services to ensure your infrastructure is scalable and reliable


Register for the AWS CXO Mixer in your city


The event will take place in the following cities:


Ahmedabad – February 6, 2020


Register Here


Kochi – February 13, 2020


Register Here


Jaipur - February 19, 2020


Register Here


Vizag – March 5, 2020


Register Here


Chennai – March 11, 2020


Register Here



The Mixer will also be held in the following cities in the month of April and May 2020 - Chandigarh, Indore, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru.


You can express your interest in attending these sessions by filling out this form, and further details will be sent to you, once confirmed.


Go ahead, register for the AWS Startup CXO Mixer and let Amazon show you the way towards startup success!

Jerlin Justus
