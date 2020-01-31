Announcing BITS Pilani Entrepreneurship Conclave 2020

Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, in collaboration with YourStory brings to you, BITS Pilani Entrepreneurship Conclave 2020. Here’s an opportunity for budding entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative products and services that can transform the startup ecosystem.





North India’s largest summit of its kind, the conclave will take place on March 28, 2020, during APOGEE 2020 – the 38th edition of the annual technical festival of BITS Pilani at Pilani Campus.





Entrepreneurship Conclave 2020 is a unique concept initiated by APOGEE to bring together the finest minds in the country on one platform. Startups are given a chance to show their innovative vision and products, and pitch to the right set of candidates looking to find the right investors, mentors, and possible future coworkers for their startups. Additionally, the Entrepreneurship Conclave 2020 provides an opportunity for one-to-one engagements with mentors, experts, investors, and professional service providers in a private networking area.





Our previous speakers, Shradha Sharma (Founder and CEO, YourStory), Hari Menon (Founder, BigBasket), Utkarsh Amitabh (Founder, Network Capital), Chandan Agarwal (CSO, Hindalco), Ajay Bohra (MD, HDFC Credits), among others, have left the audience yearning for the sheer brilliance on stage.





Boasting participation of 300+ startups in its previous edition, the conclave has played host to workshops on how to build an MVP, term sheets and fundraising, startup terminologies, and pitch-trainings.





Previous investment panels have had the likes of Rahul Gupta (Times Internet), Abhay Tandon (AB InBev), Neeraj Tyagi (Venture Capitalist), and Aakash Goyal (Fundamentum). Following the roaring success of the previous edition, the conclave is back with exciting prizes and rewards for the winners, and is an ideal platform for ambitious entrepreneurs to showcase their vision and business acumen.





Save the date

March 26-29, 2020

Venue: BITS Pilani





BITS Pilani Entrepreneurship Conclave 2020 is a conglomeration of a diverse set of events, including





Keynote Talks and Panel Discussions Fundraising Workshops Internship Fair Networking opportunities with investors and VCs.





In addition to being a part of this platform, you will have a chance to





Present your startup to India’s top investors and founders An opportunity to build associations and connections with some of the top professionals of the country Win exciting prizes and goodies worth Rs 1,50,000.

What are the selection criteria?

From the numerous applications, only the 30 most promising startups would be selected and called to BITS Pilani, Pilani Campus, to showcase their innovative products and services. Startups selected for the Business Plan Competition will be judged on the following criteria.





The extent of product innovation

Market potential

Team strength

Revenue model

Stage in the lifecycle of a product or company.





For the Next Founders Business Plan Competition





The top 30 teams to be selected will appear for the final Pitching Round in front of top investors in India

The best team will win a grand cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, and the runner-up will receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000

Both winners will get access to YourStory’s ‘The Startup Course 2.0’ (worth Rs 15,000)

Top 10 startups to get featured on YourStory

Get cloud credits worth thousands of dollars

Access to a premium pool of investors and mentors

Premium access to YourStory TechSparks 2020 – India’s largest entrepreneurship summit

Access to YourStory Research reports worth Rs 25,000.





Applications are open till 11:59 pm on Friday, February 22, 2020. It will take you less than 10 minutes to fill out the application form. So, what are you waiting for? Apply now for this amazing opportunity to impact a billion lives with your startup idea.















