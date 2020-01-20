Build a career in Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies with the largest blockchain research group in India

Last week, LinkedIn published a list of most in-demand skills for the new year, with Blockchain leading the top-ten list of hard skills. In line with India’s increasing focus towards digitisation, the scope of Blockchain in India only seems to be growing, with its presence felt in several industries, including banking, finance, supply chain, legal, among others. While the adoption of blockchain technology across organisations is growing, there is however an acute shortage of ready-to-be-deployed professionals who can contribute to growth in these sectors.





This is where TalentSprint, along with IIIT Hyderabad Blockchain Center of Excellence (CoE) steps in to bridge the gap with their Advanced Certificate Program in Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT).

Embark on the journey to a disruptive career

Trusted by tech professionals and leading organisations, the program is offered in an 18-week blended format that provides hands-on learning experience through 3 IIIT Hyderabad campus visits of 3 days each, 30 weekly live online interactive sessions, more than 15 hackathons, capstone projects, mentoring labs, online forums, and an exceptional peer group.





Commenting on the program, PJ Narayanan, Director, IIIT-H said,“ Our Blockchain Center of Excellence will focus on advanced research. This deeper understanding is the basis for the executive education programme. The institute is using its UBRI grant to expand its Blockchain Center of Excellence, which is focused on academic research, technical development, innovation and executive education.”





Participants will get exposure to a diverse curriculum, covering topics like cryptography, Hyperledger, ERC20 standards, distributed currencies, smart contracts and digital wallets, and more.





Applications are closing soon for the March 2020 cohort. Apply today.

Why should you apply?

Apart from IIIT Hyderabad being a unique-research based institute and the largest Computer Science research group in India, it is also one of 17 global members of Ripple's University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI) along with Princeton, MIT, UPenn, and Berkeley. Its Blockchain Center of Excellence is focused on academic research and technical development. Here are the top reasons why you should apply for the Advanced Certificate Program in Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies:





Most-preferred learning format in the form of campus visits and live classes

Mentoring by world-class faculty and professionals from IIIT Hyderabad

Learn from an exceptional peer group from leading global companies

Certification from IIIT Hyderabad Blockchain Research CoE





Moreover, this is a great opportunity for participants to build expertise in Blockchain and DLT by reinforcing what they have learnt through industry projects and hackathons. You will also receive the alumni status of IIIT Hyderabad Executive Education.

Alumni share their experience

The program is offered to individuals with diverse backgrounds, from startup founders to experienced professionals. Post the certification, 200+ participants are now working with 70+ top organisations across India and globally, in job roles such as managers, analysts, developers and so on. Many of them have also gone on to form successful ventures such as AsliMedicine, PharmBlock, ZeroBlocks, Blockchain Policy Group, among others. They share their experience:





"Knowledge shared by the professors and industry leaders is exceptional." - Ramesh Hallur, Project Manager, Cognizant





"By the end of the program, we were confident to build our own applications." - Sundeep Reddy, Cloud Ops Engineering Specialist





"The hands-on experience helped us put the test cases into code and execute them easily." - Anthony George, Technical Specialist, IBM





"Very happy with the technical aspect and lab sessions. Program is more than our expectations." - Ramakrishna, CEO, Pranco Technologies





"The basics are well-grounded here as compared to online learning." - Srikanth Bharath, Sr. Manager, IT sector





"It is an amalgamation of theory and practice labs." - Voruganti Aravind, Founder, Sahasradhaara Services

Who can join?

Tech professionals with at least one years’ work experience and a background in coding can apply for the certification. If you’re on the lookout for a career that’s rewarding, challenging and here to stay for the next several years, blockchain is the answer.





The Advanced Certificate Program in Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies starts in March 2020. Apply now!