Become a cybersecurity expert with India’s first cybersecurity and cyber defense research centre

In 2017, there were 8.4 billion IoT connected devices worldwide. By 2018 it increased to 9.2 billion. It has been estimated that by the end of this year, it will be around 20.8 billion. While this explosion has resulted in better communication, information access and automation in the world, the rapid convergence of Mobility, Internet of Things and Cloud Computing is also leading to an explosive increase in security threats, making the need for cyber defense experts to combat these threats all the more important.





A recent study on the state of cybersecurity hiring revealed that the demand for cybersecurity professionals is outstripping the supply of skilled workers. While companies need sophisticated responders to defend against the growing threat of cyber attacks, there is a huge talent crunch. Fifty-nine percent of companies have vacant positions, suggesting a cumulative global shortfall of 1.5 million such professionals.





In India, the Digital India Mission and persistent cybersecurity threats have transformed the field of information and cybersecurity into a multibillion-dollar industry – expected to reach $35 billion by 2030, and enterprises are growing increasingly concerned. In fact, a KPMG survey states that over 51 percent of executives believe that cybersecurity threats are of the second-highest risk to their firm’s future growth, up from fifth place in 2017. With this, the demand is growing faster as cybersecurity is now considered mission-critical in most organisations.

Bridging the gap

To fix this gap between demand and supply, Edtech startup TalentSprint has joined hands with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to offer an Advanced Certification Program in Cyber Security and Cyber Defense starting February 10, 2020.





IIT Kanpur took its pioneering steps towards cybersecurity by setting up C3i – Interdisciplinary Centre for Cyber Security and Cyber Defense of Critical Infrastructures. The C3i is now on its way to create India’s first research centre whose mission is to research, educate, train and also spawn startups to create technological safeguards to protect critical infrastructure.





The Centre is also engaged with international partners from Israel, and the USA to develop a world-class research in the field of cybersecurity and is also building India’s first cybersecurity test bed for critical infrastructure similar to what is available at Idaho National Labs, Sandia National Labs and NIST in the US.





The Institute is offering this program as a hybrid, six-month-long, hands-on program. A part of the program will be delivered through face-to-face sessions at IIT Kanpur campus. There will be two campus visits of three days each, one at the beginning and the other towards the end of the program. The rest will be delivered through online interactive sessions during the weekends.





“Our program will leverage the deep research capabilities of C3i to arm technology professionals with the right expertise to counter a wide range of emerging threats and vulnerabilities,” Manindra Agrawal, Program Director and Professor of Computer Science, IIT Kanpur, said.

Since announcing the launch of the program last month, applications have been pouring in from all over the country, with more than 80 percent of 50-seat first cohort already filled up.

Why should you sign up?

Essentially designed for current and aspiring professionals who are keen to explore and exploit the latest trends in cybersecurity technologies, the program offers an intensive curriculum that fosters hands-on learning for professionals to get a holistic and deep understanding of the subject matter. Some of the key focus areas of the program include Shock and Awe, Access Control, Data Security, Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing, Intrusion Detection System, Honeypot and Software Diagnosis.





The program combines deep academic rigour with an intense practical hands-on approach to equip participants to master in-demand skills and capabilities relevant to the domain.





In order to build expertise in cybersecurity and cyber defense, candidates will learn from world-class faculty of IIT Kanpur and industry experts. On completion of the program, candidates will get a globally recognised certificate by IIT Kanpur, a global trailblazer in Computer Science Research and Education.





Moreover, the opportunities to network and collaborate with top-notch cybersecurity experts will be plenty – an essential part of trailblazing a successful career path. Collaborate, exchange ideas and learn from a peer group comprising tech professionals, engineers, startup founders, etc.





Cybersecurity professionals are not confined to a singular industry, unlike a majority of the professional world, thanks to digitisation and the advancements in the field of IoT, Big Data, Automation, and Cloud Computing. This means, you can choose to steer your career in cybersecurity in almost any field – from tech majors, banks and top-secret agencies to even schools, hospitals and sports!

Who should join?

While high salaries and benefits are attractive, cyber pros are more likely to be driven by love for the technology and the interesting, challenging, and meaningful work that a cybersecurity career provides. This program by IIT Kanpur, powered by TalentSprint is especially useful for the following:





Current and aspiring cybersecurity professionals across India and abroad

Tech professionals seeking a role change or career advancement

Graduate with relevant background and 1+ years experience

Diploma with relevant background and 3+ years experience





If you are looking for a rewarding career in cybersecurity and defense, want to network and collaborate with top-notch cybersecurity experts and learn the ropes of the trade by world-class faculty and industry experts, the Advanced Certification Program in Cyber Security and Cyber Defense by IIT Kanpur and TalentSprint offers such opportunities.