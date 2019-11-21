அ
अ
ಅ
YourStory
HerStory
SocialStory
SMBStory
YourStoryTV
AutoStory
More
MyStory
Weekender
Journal
YS Korea
Deutschland
Germany
Events
Visual
Language
Kannada
Hindi
Asamiya
Bangla
Gujarati
Malayalam
Marathi
Odia
Punjabi
Telugu
Urdu
அ
अ
ಅ
Login
YourStory
HerStory
SocialStory
SMBStory
YourStoryTV
AutoStory
More
Language
Apoorva Puranik
It was a love for reading that introduced Apoorva to world of writing and has worked with several leading news publications. The three things she loves the most - travelling, baking and turning a phrase.
21st Nov 2019
Why I think audiobooks in regional languages is a game changer
Technology
Remove