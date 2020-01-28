What India’s ecommerce industry wants from Budget 2020 (and other top stories of the day)

This year, the emerging players of the ecommerce industry are hopeful for an impetus in the form of tax exemption and online-offline parity ahead of the Union Budget 2020.

By Team YS
28th Jan 2020
On February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in the Parliament. This will be a crucial one for the country, amid rising concerns of an economic slowdown, retail inflation, and a consistent dip in demand and consumption. 


The Indian startup ecosystem, especially the ecommerce sector, in 2019, saw many hurdles surrounding a comprehensive tax and regulatory framework, introduction of the Personal Data Protection Bill, new FDI norms, and GST compliance. But this year, the emerging players of the industry are hopeful for an impetus in the form of tax exemption and online-offline parity ahead of the Union Budget 2020.


Read more on what the ecommerce players are expecting from the upcoming Budget, here.

 

Ecommerce

Where are the technologies of the future, AI, ML headed to?

Data science, machine learning

According to a report by Great Learning, the edtech startup for professional education, India is expected to see 1.5 lakh new openings in Data Science in 2020, an increase of about 62 percent as compared to 2019


This Indian-origin woman is ranked among the top SaaS CEOs

DealerSocket

Sejal Chokshi Pietrzak, Global President and CEO, DealerSocket

Sejal Chokshi Pietrzak, CEO of DealerSocket, a SaaS automotive company, is also a strong proponent of diversity and inclusivity in the corporate world


Startup founders with prior experience likely to succeed, says report

Lead - image

Entrepreneurs who have had prior work experience bring much more value to the world of entrepreneurship, and Bengaluru has emerged as a leading destination for such a group of individuals. The Bengaluru Innovation Report 2019 highlights the immeasurable value of this quality.


Here’s how Subojit Bhattacharya rose above disability to accomplish his goals

Subojit Bhattacharya

31-year-old Subojit Bhattacharya.

Subojit Bhattacharya lost both his hands after being accidentally electrocuted when he was just 12-years-old. However, this did not stop him from chasing his dream. Today, he works as a graphic designer, and is all set to go on a biking expedition to Ladakh.


Techstars' Bengaluru accelerator announces 10 startups in its second cohort

Techstars

Shipra Vinay, Program Manager at Techstars India; and Ray Newal, Managing Director

Colorado-based startup accelerator Techstars on Monday announced the second class of its Bengaluru cohort. Of the 10 selected startups, eight are based out of Bengaluru, India, while the rest two startups are from Canada and Nigeria.


20 part-time profitable small businesses you can start with Rs 20,000

Pottery

Even if your full-time job leaves you little time during the week, with a few hours over the weekend and investment as low as Rs 20,000, you can kick off any of these side hustles that feed your entrepreneurial soul.


Ontrack Technologies wants to solve Bengaluru’s daily commute problem

OnTrack

OnTrack founders

Ontrack Technologies, which claims to manage the fourth largest two-wheeler fleet in India, has a current user base of 35,000 customers. It also has a B2B model, and provides vehicles to Swiggy and Nestaway.


