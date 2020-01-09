[Funding alert] Baby care startup Mamaearth secures Rs 130 Cr from Sequoia India, existing investors

The funds will be used by the company to fuel growth and for international expansion

By Apurva P
9th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Gurugram-based Mamaearth has raised Rs 130 crore in a funding round led by Sequoia India with participation from existing investors Fireside Ventures, Stellaris Venture Partners, and Sharp Ventures. 


The company said funds will be used to continue its growth — building it into a Rs 500 crore brand by acquiring five million new consumers in the next three years. It will also be utilised to launch more brands under the Honasa umbrella — all of which will be focused on the needs of the new-age, millennial consumers.


The startup also plans to expand into key markets in Southeast Asia, where the presence of a similar millennial audience lends it strong market potential. 


Varun and Ghazal Alagh

Varun and Ghazal Alagh

Also Read

Baby care startup Mamaearth raises $4 million in Series A led by Stellaris Venture Partners, Fireside Ventures


Commenting on the investment, Varun Alagh, Founder and CEO, Mamaearth, says,


“We have a long way to go at Honasa (Mamaearth’s parent company). Our vision is to create the FMCG conglomerate of the future by building brands that connect strongly with millennials and Gen Z customers using the combined power of digital marketing and ecommerce at large scale. Sequoia India’s investment at this stage of our journey validates this vision of building a global brand of the future.”


Founded in 2016 by husband-wife duo Varun and Ghazal Alagh, MamaEarth claims to be Asia’s first made-safe certified brand that offers completely toxin-free skincare, hair care, and baby care products.


Today, its product range claims to include over 80 natural and toxin-free products, with over 1.5 million consumers in more than 500 cities across India. 


 Ishaan Mittal, Principal, Sequoia Capital India, says,


“Out of India’s $15B+ personal care market, online channels contribute to only 3-5 percent. With 15-20 percent of Indian shoppers influenced digitally and expected to double in next 7-8 years, digital first brands have the potential to redefine the architecture of tomorrow’s FMCG companies. Varun’s vision is to ride these market tailwinds to create a multi-brand, cross geo FMCG company over the next decade. The team at Sequoia India is excited about being partners in this phenomenal journey.”


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

How this baby product startup positions itself to compete against FMCG giants — Johnson & Johnson, Wipro, Dabur


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Apurva P

The way she chose to talk to the world is through writing. If not writing, a captivating book or her favourite movies streaming online and some finger licking food is all it'll take for her to stay happy.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Photo Sparks] How to make a great startup pitch: slides from 20 TiE Bangalore finalists

Madanmohan Rao

[Startup Bharat] Starting with Rs 20,000 in his pocket, this 24-year-old’s startup is now making Rs 2.2 Cr, and has clients like OYO and NIIT

Debolina Biswas

CES 2020: Samsung unveils 'Ballie' robot, AR glasses as it heralds a new decade it calls the ‘Age of Experience’

Tenzin Pema

[Funding alert] Bounce raises Rs 692.39 Cr as a part of Series D round led by B Capital, Accel

Tarush Bhalla
Daily Capsule
Here's why Mukesh Ambani is excited about offline-to-online commerce (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Overwhelming response prompts deadline extension for National Startup Awards 2020

Team YS

Meet 14 startups selected by Axilor’s accelerator programme for its winter 2019 cohort

Sujata Sangwan

Reliance Jio launches voice and video calling over Wi-Fi

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Medtech firm Axio Biosolutions raises Rs 36 Cr led by Omidyar Network India

Sujata Sangwan

The best days of the digital world still lie ahead: David Moschella, author, ‘Seeing Digital’

Madanmohan Rao

[Jobs roundup] If product management is your calling, check these openings at Amazon, Paytm, McAfee, and Meesho

Debolina Biswas

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore