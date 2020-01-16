[Funding alert] Childcare discovery and booking platform ProEves raises Rs 3.6 Cr from 1Crowd, angel investors

New Delhi-based childcare discovery and booking platform ProEves has raised Rs 3.6 crore in its seed round of funding led by an early-stage investment firm, 1Crowd.





The round also saw participation from several angel investors including Apurva Chamaria (CRO, RateGain and an angel investor), Japan Vyas (Founder, Roots Ventures), Lloyd Mathias (Business Strategist and angel investor), Akshay Chaturvedi (Founder, Leverage Edu), Swati Salgaocar (Director, Vimson Group), Tarun Adlakha (serial entrepreneur and angel investor), Anindya Ghose (distinguished Professor of Technology, Operations, Marketing, and Statistics, NYU Stern School), Arjun Mehta (seasoned finance professional and angel investor), etc.





ProEves Co-founders: Divya Agarwal (L) and Ketika Kapoor (R)





Divya Agarwal, Co-founder, ProEves, said, “This round marks an important milestone in our journey, over the last two years, we have successfully proved our business model by delivering strong growth, as well as profitability."





"This round provides us with the capital to drive the next phase of our growth, which includes ramping up ProEves enabled centres across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and other major cities, and being the undisputed leader in corporate childcare benefits solutions,” she added.





Anil Gudibande, Co-founder of 1Crowd, said,





“We have tracked ProEves’ progress closely, as it has built upon its first-mover advantage in the childcare space to establish a substantial market leadership position. We are pleased to partner with Ketika and Divya, and look forward to a successful association with ProEves in the years to come.”





Founded in 2016 by Divya Agarwal and Ketika Kapoor, ProEves is an aggregator of preschools and daycare centres across India, which provides tech-enabled, end-to-end childcare support solutions for corporate and retail consumers. The startup claims that it works with over 7,000 preschools and daycare suppliers, and its clients include some of India’s largest corporates.





Ketika Kapoor, Co-founder, ProEves, added,





“ProEves has partnered with over 7,000 day-care centres and preschools throughout India, bringing them on a single, comprehensive discovery, and booking platform for parents. Further, we plan to build credibility in this highly unorganised $6 billion childcare industry through Proeves enabled centres.”





(Edited by Suman Singh)







