[Funding alert] Interior design startup Super Surfaces bags $500k as a part of its Series A round

With the current funding, Super Surface is looking to enter the global market, starting with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh by 2022 and subsequently to the US and Australia by 2023.

By Tarush Bhalla
7th Jan 2020
Interior design startup Super Surfaces recently said that it has raised $500,000 as a part of its Series A round led by NRI investor Vishnu Reddy, who is based out of Washington DC.  


With the current funding, Super Surface is looking to scale up and grow its brand, while looking to achieve a delivery capacity of 10 lakh square feet per month by March 2023.The startup is also looking to enter the global market, starting with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh by 2022 and subsequently to the US and Australia by 2023.


Super Surfaces

A wall beautified by Super Surfaces (Image Source: Facebook)

Speaking on the funding, Vishnu Reddy, said, 


“Many companies fail to have a USP. In Super Surfaces the growth potential is tremendous. We wish to see Super Surfaces as a global brand in next 5-7 years with various formats and product ranges.”


Founded in 2014, Kumar Varma started Super Surfaces with the main reason to offer design and delivery solutions of surfaces (walls) with primary focus on architects and interior designers.


Talking more about his company, Kumar Varma, Founder of Super Surfaces, said,


“The Indian decorative paints industry is a Rs 70,000 crore market and growing at 15 percent year on year. Super Surfaces is the first Indian company to specialise in luxury market working with architects and interior designers, with custom design services. Venetian plasters or lime plasters were the oldest of painting materials used in all ancient building and construction. We use the same Venetian plaster technique with extra additives likes marble chips etc., to achieve different textures”


Specialising in seamless luxury wall and surface finishing, Super Surfaces provides end to end services, while providing custom design options and bringing high trained applicators.


The company has achieved a delivery capacity of two lakh sqft per month and is looking to grow this number, actively.

  

Kumar further adds, “Super Surfaces has now launched its own range of material to achieve a variety of finishes with endless design possibilities and applications. They are used for all kinds of segments like luxury villas, restaurant, real estate projects, commercial, hospitality projects, schools, hospitals etc”


In addition to this, Super Surfaces is planning to add more products to its range, while majorly focusing on organic paints, textures, and plasters.

Growth metrics

While not revealing absolute numbers, Super Surfaces claims that 95 percent of their orders are reference orders from same architects and customers. Now after having their own range of raw materials, the funding in place, the company is planning to achieve a 10x growth for the next three years by expanding to all major metro cities.


The startup also claims that it is looking at hitting $20 million in revenues, in the next four years.


Apart from introducing newer products, Super Surfaces also claims that it is upskilling existing painters which are the bottom of the pyramid and lowest of economic class. The platform gives the painter the chance to earn Rs 35,000 to Rs 70,000 per month in a single shift working 5 days in a month.


The platform is targeting to upskill a direct force of more than 1000 painters in next five years and an indirect workforce of more than 10,000 in the next few years.


Currently operating mostly in metros and Tier I cities, Super Surfaces is planning to open experience studios in these metros starting with Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Chennai before March 2021.


Jerlin Justus

