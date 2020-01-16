FASTag: Govt relaxes norms for 65 high cash transaction toll plazas for 30 days

The move is temporary has been done on the request of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) so that the citizens are not put to any inconvenience.

By Press Trust of India
16th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

To facilitate the smooth flow of traffic FASTag norms for 65 toll plazas with high cash transactions have been relaxed to allow them to convert up to 25 percent of "FASTag lane of Fee Plaza" into hybrid lanes for 30 days, the government said on Wednesday.


The move, a road ministry statement said, is temporary for 30 days and has been done on the request of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) so that the citizens are not put to any inconvenience.
NHAI
Also Read

Over 70 lakh FASTags issued so far: govt


The government has rolled out FASTag-based electronic toll collection mechanism from December 15 across all toll plazas of the NHAI and has mandated the use of FASTags across at least 75 percent lanes of toll plazas and has restricted use of cash mode of payment to a maximum of 25 per cent lanes of toll plazas.


These 65 plazas are located across India including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Andhra Pradesh.


"Depending on the traffic pile-up at these 65 fee plazas, not more than 25 percent 'FASTag lane of Fee Plaza' may be temporarily converted to hybrid lanes. This is to be considered and decided on a case to case basis, not below the level of the RO concerned," the Road Transport and Highways Ministry have said in a letter to NHAI Chairman SS Sandhu.


It should be ensured that the least possible number of the declared 'FASTag lane of Fee Plaza' be converted into the hybrid lanes temporarily and further that at least 75 percent lanes of these 65 fee plaza remain declared and operational as 'FASTaglane of Fee Plaza' in order to incentivise the vehicles carrying FASTag, the letter said.


"It is clarified that it is a temporary measure to be adopted for 30 days only for such 65 fee plazas to facilitate smooth flow of traffic so that no inconvenience is caused to the citizens. NHAI shall take necessary measures within this time to ensure smooth flow of traffic through the fee plazas and ensure declaring 'FASTaglane of FeePlaza' for all the lanes within this period," it said.


Post FASTag, the NHAI last week recorded the highest Rs 86.2 crore toll collection in a day. The highest daily toll collection via electronic system of FASTags has also been recorded at Rs 50 crore (single day collection) in January 2020 as compared to Rs 23 crore in November 2019.


The daily transactions via FASTags have also risen to around 30 lakh per day in January 2020 from eight lakh in July 2019.


As per NHAI Chairman, Jodhpur toll plaza in Jaipur region has outperformed others in the implementation of FASTags with around 91 percent of toll collection taking place via FASTags.


Toll plazas in Bhopal and Gandhinagar have also performed well in FASTag implementation. As of December 2019, over one crore FASTags have been issued with over 30 lakh FASTags given in November and December, following daily sales of 1.5 to two lakh FASTags.


The FASTags-based toll collection system has been rolled out across over 527 national highways.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Paytm Payments Bank claims to issue more than 3M FASTags


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How AWS is helping fintech company MatchMove build a scalable platform to move digital cash securely

Apoorva Puranik

What Jeff Bezos would have done if Amazon had failed

Ramarko Sengupta

OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal pens letter to employees about firings; the startup’s 2020 growth plan

Sindhu Kashyaap

2 brothers, one an MBA and the other an engineer, chose to start farming and are now earning Rs 15 Cr revenue

Priyanshu Dwivedi
Daily Capsule
Jeff Bezos' prediction for India (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Pune-based SaaS startup ExtraaEdge raises $700k in Pre-series A round from Sprout Venture Partners, others

Vishal Krishna

ZEE5’s Ad-suite is helping brands deliver hyper-personalised content to relevant audiences and maximising ROI

Team YS

RBI asks issuers to provide facility to switch on, off cards to prevent frauds

Press Trust of India

Wipro Ventures closes second fund of $150M to invest in startups

Thimmaya Poojary

Amazon not doing favour to India by investing a billion dollars, says Piyush Goyal

Press Trust of India

Digital, physical retail have own advantages, challenges; hybrid model 'phygital' can perform better, says Kishore Biyani

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore