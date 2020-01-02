India will struggle to achieve 5 pc GDP growth in 2020: US economist Steve Hanke

Noted American economist Steve Hanke says the Modi government has failed to make any big economic reforms, and is instead focusing on ethnicity and religion, which are 'destabilising and potentially explosive'.

By Press Trust of India
2nd Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

India will "struggle" to achieve 5 percent GDP growth in 2020 as the significant deceleration in past few quarters was largely owing to credit squeeze, which is a cyclical problem, said noted American economist Steve Hanke.


Hanke, who currently teaches applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, pointed out that India experienced an unsustainable credit boom, and now the chickens were coming to roost with a massive pile of non-performing loans piled up, primarily at the state-owned banks.


"The slowdown in India is related to a credit squeeze, which is a cyclical problem - not a structural problem... As a result, India will struggle to make a GDP growth rate of 5 percent in 2020," he said.


He added that India was already highly protectionist.


Indian Economy
Also Read

Indian economy currently facing challenges, says FM Sitharaman


India, which till recently was hailed as the world's fastest-growing major economy, has seen the growth rate decline to a six-year low of 4.5 percent in the September quarter of 2019-20.


This has largely been attributed to the slowdown in investment that has now broadened into consumption, driven by financial stress among rural households and weak job creation.


Hanke, who had served on former US President Ronald Reagan's Council of Economic Advisers and is a senior fellow and director of the Troubled Currencies Project at the Cato Institute in Washington, further said the Modi government had failed to make any big economic reforms, adding that it seemed to have little interest in making tough and required economic reforms.


"Instead, the Modi government has a focus on two things that are destabilising and potentially explosive: ethnicity and religion. This is a deadly cocktail. Indeed, many believe that under Modi, India is already being transformed from the 'world's largest democracy' into the 'world's largest police state'," the eminent economist said.


Email queries sent to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) seeking comments did not elicit any response.



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

India may surpass Germany to become world's fourth largest economy in 2026: Report


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ditching a salary in pounds to start up in India, this entrepreneur now offers small-ticket loans

Thimmaya Poojary

After Byju’s, OYO is now a Harvard Business School case study

Sindhu Kashyaap

These 2 brothers from Jaipur built a foodtech business with Rs 45 lakh in less than 6 months

Sutrishna Ghosh

Here’s why Udaan, the fastest growing unicorn in India, is without a CEO

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Indian startups out to break new ground; Reliance launches JioMart
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Women’s apparel brand Fashor raises $1M led by Sprout Venture Partners

Sujata Sangwan

Nearly 50 pc startups dealt in innovative products: RBI survey

Press Trust of India

'Rs 700 Cr investment on hold by a year, FAME II failed to deliver': Hero Electric

Press Trust of India

After Byju’s, OYO is now a Harvard Business School case study

Sindhu Kashyaap

The next decade: we want to hear what you expect from us at YourStory

Shradha Sharma

[Jobs roundup] Are you an expert safety officer? Check out these openings

Swetha M

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore