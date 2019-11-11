Indian economy currently facing challenges, says FM Sitharaman

Launching the book titled 'The Rise of Finance: Causes, Consequences and Cure', Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam said it will help 'understand the current economic situation facing both the world and Indian economy'.

By Press Trust of India
11th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday unveiled a book on global finance, and said it suggested solutions for challenges that the world and Indian economy were currently facing.


Launching the book titled The Rise of Finance: Causes, Consequences and Cure, she said it would help "understand the current economic situation facing both the world and Indian economy".


The book is co-authored by V Anantha Nageswaran and Gulzar Natarajan. Nageswaran is dean of IFMR Graduate School of Business at Krea University. Natarajan is senior managing director at Global Innovation Fund.


Nirmala Sitharaman
Also Read

Government giving sector-specific solutions to fight slowdown: FM Nirmala Sitharaman


"As a textbook, I am sure it will become very popular and more importantly, this will be a book that is very relevant to those of us, sitting on the policy making table. Secondly, its relevance and the timing of the launch of the book in India. We are currently facing a challenging time," the minister said.


She said it has come at a time when questions are being asked about the nature of the slowdown, which is affecting the global economy and bogging it down and indeed questioning if India is actually in a slowdown.


"...the book examines the rise of financialisation globally. I really commend the prescriptive and descriptive narrative that supports the topic of financialisation and the solutions that have been prescribed for situations that the world and Indian economy is currently facing," Sitharaman said.


India's economic growth slumped to an over six-year low of 5 percent in the first quarter ended June this fiscal due to slower consumer demand and private investment amid deteriorating global environment. This has prompted many global agencies to cut India's GDP growth by various degrees for 2019-20.


The RBI, in October monetary policy review, had cut sharply its economic growth projection for the country for this fiscal to 6.1 per cent from 6.9 per cent earlier, expressing hope it would recover in the second half of 2019-20.


The government recently announced a slew of measures, including cut in corporate tax rate, capital infusion into public sector banks, setting up a Rs 25,000 crore fund to boost realty sector, among others, to boost the economy.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman challenges startups to innovate and boost organic farming


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Silicon Valley startup helps Indians buy stocks of companies like Google, Amazon, Netflix, Uber

Sohini Mitter

How 4 college friends built a profitable international edtech startup

Ramarko Sengupta

Started with 2 employees and Rs 2 lakh investment, this laundry startup now has OYO and Ford as clients

Apurva P

Contrarian View: The case for SoftBank and Masayoshi Son's audacious bets on tech startups across the world

Shradha Sharma
Daily Capsule
Chase your dream - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Govt gives go-ahead for 4 medical device parks

Press Trust of India

Alibaba’s Singles Day blitzkrieg rakes in $2B GMV in 2 minutes, on track to exceed 2018’s $30B haul

Dipti Nair

Education day: How these five teachers conquered their entrepreneurial dreams

Apurva P

CAIT announces protest against ecommerce giants Amazon and Flipkart

Press Trust of India

Role of startups gaining centrality in Kerala's healthcare: minister

Press Trust of India

National Education Day: Meet the 7 edtech startups that are changing the learning game in India

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore