15 Indian startups working in AI, IoT, and EV space showcased to Helsinki Business Hub and startup leaders

The startups were shortlisted to present their solutions, and also got a chance to win customers in the Nordics and EU region. Here’s a look at some of the startups.

By Vinay Dora
10th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The year 2019 witnessed more deep-tech startups and trends, and some compelling takeaways as well. These were especially highlighted during events led by innovation, beginning with the Mobile India conference, and towards the latter half of the year, via marquee technology and startup conferences such as TechSparks, Nasscom Product Conclave, IoT India Congress, IoTNext, and Amazon AI Conclave. All these brought together deep-tech companies and learnings across Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT) and industrial challenges.


Besides the above flagship conferences, the latest in SpaceTech, Electric Vehicles (EVs) and transnational events like StartupScaler, where senior business advisors from the Helsinki Business Hub, Business Finland’s Country Manager, and India’s startup ecosystem leaders shared their insights on how startups could scale globally, with the right people.



Here’s a look at the 15 startups, which presented to an expert jury panel comprising of investors, seasoned entrepreneurs, and ecosystem leaders.


Irillic.nm - Surgical navigation medical device


Irillic.nm is a state-of-the-art fluorescence imaging system primarily used by surgeons to visualise lymph nodes, lymph channels, and organ perfusion. The real-time visualisations equip surgeons to make quick decisions during procedures, and increases treatment accuracy, reducing corrective surgeries and overall treatment costs.


Dblue.ai - Machine Learning lifecycle management


Dblue.ai provides Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions for companies that focus on building Machine Learning and deep learning models. The company helps provide seamless collaboration and other necessary infrastructure for the control of public and private datasets.


Vidphon - Smart video communications solution


The startup allows one to connect and engage with customers, and collaborate with colleagues easily through high quality video calls. The one-click video platform can help startups and enterprises improve sales, productivity and customer experience.


NIRAM LanKeys - Multi-Language Keys


They are a patented concept for LanKeys product that works as a multi-purpose Natural Language Processing (NLP) tool. Some of its use-cases include Speech and Hearing feature for the ‘Deaf and Dumb’, Typing feature for the Blind with audio feature, transliteration feature for singers and people who deal with different languages and more.


Fibotalk - Unified product analytics and user engagement platform


The solution tracks critical events, product usage, and feature adoption by engaging users with in-app messaging, live chat, and more to drive product success and retain users. They remove coding needed from analytics.


CancerMoonshot - AI answer for better cancer care


The software helps Oncologists to target cancer precisely. It enables better cancer diagnosis and treatment as well as prognosis by Radiomics and cancer prediction by Radio Genomics.


Eye-D Smartglass - Make any campus or workplace smart using AI and AR


The smart glasses include a camera to provide 130 degree-wide view to detect moving entities, touch sensors to easily switch between modes and control features, and Bone Conduction technology that enables one to hear while keeping the ears free.


Finvisage - transforming treasuries


It is an enterprise SaaS solution for corporate finance teams to manage forecasts, budgeting, forex / commodity risks, and in order to enable better decision-making and driving profitability.


Minion – world’s smallest energy auditor


The startup helps businesses reduce their electricity costs by providing real-time device-level electricity consumption insights using the latest in the Internet of Things.


AgroBlock - evidential traceability as a service


With the company’s framework, one can deploy a managed traceability solution for their food and agro products. AgroBlock is a combination of IoT automation and private blockchain, which provides transparency and digitises the food supply chain.


OMegha™ Public Cloud - enterprise agility in cloud


It is a cloud platform which empowers legacy data-centers by making them part of global scalable multi-region cloud computing ecosystem. It offers infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and software as a service.


Vitor - affordable, understandable, and actionable health


The personalised health assistance platform supports businesses to proactively address workforce health-rocks, enabling the not-so-sick audience to function productively, and empowering individuals to appreciate and take charge of their health.


Wagr - GPS and fitness tracker for dogs


The device helps one track the location of their pets as well as works as a fitness tracker for them. From real-time tracking, safe zone alerts and tracks across India, the app offers a whole lot of features for pet owners.


Autolligent Technologies - workplace automation


From providing paperless bills, visitors management, tracking delivery routes and expenses, to field activity tracker, services and work order management, the solution includes augmented, virtual, and mixed reality.


Ostrich Mobility - electric wheelchairs


Designed and made in India, Ostrich Mobility’s electric wheelchairs are suitable for any road condition, with suspension technology to provide comfort and safety for the users as well. The patented technology offers freedom of mobility, gives greater maneuverability and added confidence to the user.


These electric wheelchairs were the crowd favourite, but the jury winner was the IoT startup ‘Minion - The world’s smallest energy auditor’.


Crowd Favourite: Ostrich Mobility Electric Wheelchairs


Jury Winner: Minion - The world's smallest energy auditor


Having spent a few years in the Nordics, I can vouch for the region being a leader in industry and academia partnerships, offering top-notch research and development facilities and willingness to co-create products. Another takeaway from the region is, by having a scientific temperament, collaborative instinct, problem-solving mindset and ensuring law-abiding citizenry, one can go a long way in improving the quality of lives.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Also Read

WATCH: Indian startups should look at Greater Helsinki for acceleration: Sandeep Shah, Helsinki Business Hub


(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Vinay Dora
Vinay Dora is the founder of Crowd Product, a mobile-first pitching platform for trending products and startups. Having been an early proponent of global crowdfunding initiatives, Vinay believes in the 'Wisdom of the Crowd' and works with pioneering entrepreneurs as well as ecosystem leaders to address challenges. In his spare time, he plays squash and indulges in standup comedy.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Foodtech unicorn Zomato raises $150M at a valuation of $3B

Tarush Bhalla

[Startup Bharat] Starting with Rs 20,000 in his pocket, this 24-year-old’s startup is now making Rs 2.2 Cr, and has clients like OYO and NIIT

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Edtech unicorn BYJU’S secures $200M from Tiger Global at $8B valuation

Tarush Bhalla

MDR waiver: RBI may have to shell out Rs 1,800 Cr to banks

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Why 2020 is the year of reckoning for Indian startups (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Venture Catalysts backs open innovation platform IncubateHub

Sujata Sangwan

Navi Technologies to buy DHFL General Insurance

Press Trust of India

SC stays NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Group

Press Trust of India

RBI introduces video-based identification process for KYC

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Foodtech unicorn Zomato raises $150M at a valuation of $3B

Tarush Bhalla

FSSAI asks food operators to be aware of fake websites

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore