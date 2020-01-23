ISRO to send robot 'Vyommitra' to space on unmanned Gaganyaan

ISRO Chairman K Sivan told reporters Vyommitra, the half humanoid, will simulate human functions in space and also interact with the environment control life support system.

By Press Trust of India
23rd Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Before orbiting astronauts on India's first manned mission to space in December 2021, the Indian Space Research Organisation will send 'Vyommitra', a 'lady robot' in the unmanned Gaganyaan spacecraft.


The robot was the centre of attraction at the inaugural session of Human Spaceflight and Exploration - Present Challenges and Future Trends here on Wednesday.


Vyommitra, a combination of two Sanskrit words Vyoma (space) and Mitra (friend), took everyone by surprise when she introduced herself to the audience gathered there.


ISRO
Also Read

ISRO successfully deploys its Cartosat-3 satellite and 13 nanosatellites from the US


"Hello everyone. I am Vyommitra, the prototype of the half-humanoid, been made for the first unmanned Gaganyaan mission," the robot said. Explaining about the role in the mission, she said, "I can monitor through module parameters, alert you and perform life support operations. I can perform activities like switch panel operations..."


The robot said she can also be a companion and converse with the astronauts, recognise them and can also respond to their queries.


ISRO Chairman K Sivan told reporters the half humanoid will simulate human functions in space and also interact with the environment control life support system.


"It will be simulating exactly the human functions there (in space). It will check whether the system is right.


This will be very useful to simulate, as if a human is flying," he added.


Earlier, addressing the inaugural function, Sivan said ahead of the launch of India's maiden human spaceflight venture 'Gaganyaan' in December 2021, ISRO will undertake two unmanned missions in December 2020 and June 2021 and Vyommitra will fly in them.


"We are on schedule (regarding Gaganyaan). We are going to do lots of demonstration tests this year. This year end we will send our unmanned mission and the half-humanoid you have seen today is going to fly in it," he said.


The humanoid, which Sivan said was functioning well, has the human simulation system.


The ISRO will monitor how the human system will behave in the environment control life support system.


"The humanoid project has almost been completed," Sivan added.


Union Minister of State for Department of Space and Atomic Energy Dr Jitendra Singh too shared a video of the humanoid on Wednesday on Twitter and wrote, "In the run up to the first Human Space Mission by India at ISRO...'Vyommitra', the humanoid for #Gaganyaan unveiled. This prototype of humanoid will go as trial before Gaganyaan goes with astronauts."



Also Read

ISRO, Xiaomi in advanced talks over NaVIC chipsets


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Deepinder Goyal is ordering food from this Delhi-based startup, and no it’s not Zomato

Rashi Varshney

What Zomato’s acquisition of UberEats means for India’s foodtech ecosystem

Sindhu Kashyaap

RBI cancels PPI certificate of authorisation of Vodafone m-pesa

Press Trust of India

Bhavin Turakhia looks to take Zeta to the US, Europe

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Here's what Indian startups expect from Budget 2020 (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Bounce raises Series D round of $105M led by Accel and B Capital; now valued at $520M

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Jobs roundup] Looking to skill employees? These openings in learning and development might be your perfect find

Swetha M

This South Delhi techie's ‘Zoho for hospitality and travel’ startup is gunning for unicorn status

Sohini Mitter

Here's what Indian startups expect from Budget 2020 (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

With a tech engine built on data analytics and AI, Michigan-based LLamasoft simplifies supply chain management for enterprises

Sampath Putrevu

Building a business is like the lifecycle of a child; it takes 18-21 years, says Siddharth Talwar of Lightbox Ventures

Sampath Putrevu

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore