NSE launches AI-powered learning platform for BFSI industry

The NSE Knowledge Hub, launched by the NSE Academy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange will bring world-class content closer to learners in a personalised and community learning environment.

By Press Trust of India
7th Jan 2020
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday launched its Knowledge Hub, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning ecosystem which will assist banking and financial services (BFSI) sector in enhancing skills for their employees.


Besides, it will help academic institutions in preparing future-ready talent, skilled for the financial services industry.


The NSE Knowledge Hub, launched by the NSE Academy (NAL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the NSE, will bring world-class content closer to learners in a personalised and community learning environment which allows aggregation, curation, creation, and targeting of content, making it both learner-centric and learner-driven.


The learning platform is powered by content aggregated from many internal, external, and premium sources, and enhanced by collaborative knowledge sharing from users.


Speaking on the launch, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industries, said, "Today's initiative is a great outcome, and I can foresee it resetting knowledge standard, particularly in the banking and financial service industry. India is contributing hugely to a better world not only for the people but, also for the globe."


"NSE Knowledge Hub will connect Digital India and the financial sector, and that is a great move forward. This uniqueness offered by NSE Knowledge Hub and its integration with artificial intelligence (AI), is something that will cater to anyone irrespective of the field they are in," he added.


Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO of NSE said the stock exchange has democratised the access to capital markets, and is focussed on the financial well-being of the nation.


"In our constant endeavour to promote financial learning as a necessary life skill, NAL has embarked on an ambitious journey in the digital learning space, and we are confident that this initiative will make us the Knowledge Exchange of India, and we will be the first choice of millions of students and professionals in their financial learning journey," he added.


The learning platform hub shall identify and designate subject matter experts, curators, and trainers who will do the last-mile curation of machine curated content. It will, thus, allow knowledge to be easily captured and shared among the community using an industry-first video live streaming capability, and the ability to create individualised learning pathways.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Authors
Press Trust of India

