Corporate bookings drive OYO's yearly revenue up by 80 pc

OYO said its corporate channel contributes over 30 percent to its total revenues.

By Press Trust of India
29th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hospitality firm OYO said its corporate channel has witnessed an 80 percent increase in revenue on a year-on-year basis on account of strong growth trajectory in corporate bookings.


The company currently has a total of over 8,400 active corporate accounts, OYO said in a statement.
Ritesh Agarwal's OYO just hired a new CTO

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, OYO

Also Read

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal to buy back stake worth $1.5B in the hospitality unicorn, gets CCI approval

The company's corporate channel contributes over 30 percent to the total revenues of OYO, it added. The revenue of corporate channel for the calendar year 2019 stood at Rs 459 crore, OYO said.


"The corporate travel segment is a key engine of growth for us and we are seeing strong demand for our standardised and affordable offerings from business travellers across India," OYO Hotels & Homes India & South Asia COO Gaurav Ajmera said.

The company welcomed over 4,000 new corporations in 2019 and their trust in the brand is a testament to the value OYO is creating for its corporate customers, he added.


"As part of our continuous efforts to strengthen the corporate portfolio, we are working to customise our offerings as per their requirements both in terms of in-room amenities or technology and service-based solutions," Ajmera said.


Earlier in September 2019, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Hotels and Home, stated he has signed a $1.5 billion round through RA Hospitality Holdings (Cayman), to further increase his stake through purchase of fresh equity, as well as, buyback of shares in the hospitality unicorn.


In a recent development, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has also approved the same, giving Agarwal a go-ahead. Further, the founder is fueling in $500 million in his own company.


Factors like the company’s strong growth, improved margins, and improvements in customer experience has led to this landmark agreement, which is one of the firsts in the country.


As a part of the transaction, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia India are helping Agarwal increase his stake, while remaining invested and committed to the company’s long-term mission, a statement from the chain said.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


Also Read

Here’s why OYO is betting big on the $36B coworking space



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Google announces $1M grant to promote news literacy in India

Press Trust of India

Startups that burn investor money and disappear won't get second chance: Ratan Tata

Press Trust of India

Apple store launch in India to coincide with Tim Cook's visit and new iPhone

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Intercity bus startup YOLO raises seed funding of $600,000

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
How Bengaluru’s HSR Layout wooed startups to 'Unicorn Street' (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Google announces $1M grant to promote news literacy in India

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Enterprise technology startup Unotech Software raises $2M in Series A round

Apurva P

[Funding alert] Equanimity Ventures invests undisclosed Pre-Series A round in SEAL Professional

Sujata Sangwan

HDFC plans to invest Rs 100 Cr per yr in tech startups: Deepak Parekh

Press Trust of India

Apple store launch in India to coincide with Tim Cook's visit and new iPhone

Sohini Mitter

Budget 2020: Why technology and digital education initiatives are key to bridge India’s skill gap

Ramananda SG

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore