Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal steps down from Ujjivan Small Finance board

Sachin Bansal said it would be improper for him to hold on to this role as he has applied for a universal banking licence with the RBI

By Thimmaya Poojary
28th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal has resigned as an independent director from Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. Sachin said this was in the interest of propriety and corporate governance as he has applied with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a universal banking licence.


In an intimation to the stock exchanges by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Sachin Bansal stated, “I would like to resign as an independent Ddirector of the bank with effect from January 27, 2020. Consequently, I shall also cease to be a member of various Board committees of the bank. Given an entity owned and controlled by me has made an application to the RBI for a universal banking licence, I felt it was — in the interest of propriety and corporate governance — only appropriate that | stepped down from this role.”

Sachin Bansal joined the board of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in May, 2019.


angel investors bangalore

Flipkart Co-founder Sachin Bansal

Also Read

International Finance Corporation to invest $30M in Sachin Bansal’s NAVI for 4.5pc stake


The Flipkart co-founder was very clear that there was no material consideration for the resignation.


“Further, as required under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, I hereby confirm that there are no other material reasons for my resignation as an independent director of the bank other than those stated above,” Sachin Bansal said in a letter to the exchanges.


Following his departure from Flipkart, Sachin Bansal has placed strong bets in the financial services sector. Through his investment firm Navi Technologies, he picked up a majority stake in the non-banking financial company (NBFC) Chaitanya Rural Intermediation Development Services (CRIDS) in September last year by investing Rs 739 crore. CRIDS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chaitanya India Fin Credit Private Limited (CIFCPL).


He has also applied for a universal banking licence with the RBI. Besides this, he has bought out Essel Mutual Fund and DHFL General Insurance. There were also investments into treasury operations of Piramal Enterprises, which include venture debt and debt papers.


Recently, International Finance Corporation, the arm of World Bank, had announced the investment of Rs 210 crore in Navi Technologies, picking up 4.5 percent stake.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

IIT Delhi rolls out $1B endowment fund; gets contributions from Binny and Sachin Bansal


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Techstars' Bengaluru accelerator announces 10 startups in its second cohort

Sampath Putrevu

Hosting big corporates and MNCs, this bootstrapped coworking space provider means business

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Cognitive skills startup WizKlub raises Rs 7 Cr in Seed round

Sujata Sangwan

[Startup Bharat] Starting with Rs 20,000 in his pocket, this 24-year-old’s startup is now making Rs 2.2 Cr, and has clients like OYO and NIIT

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
What India’s ecommerce industry wants from Budget 2020 (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Paytm Payments Bank to help identify rogue apps that could trigger fraud transactions

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Cognitive skills startup WizKlub raises Rs 7 Cr in Seed round

Sujata Sangwan

Hosting big corporates and MNCs, this bootstrapped coworking space provider means business

Sindhu Kashyaap

Here are 10 inspiring quotes by Vinod Khosla on his birthday

Apurva P

Recruitment startup WorkIndia has redefined blue-collar hiring for Swiggy, Zomato, Ola, and others

Sohini Mitter

How Bengaluru’s HSR Layout wooed startups to 'Unicorn Street' and became a mini Silicon Valley

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore