[Funding alert] True North to invest Rs 536.25 Cr in Biocon Biologics for 2.44pc stake

Biotechnology major Biocon on Monday said private equity firm True North will invest Rs 536.25 crore to acquire 2.44 percent stake in its arm Biocon Biologics, valuing the subsidiary at Rs 21,450 crore on a pre-money equity basis.

By Press Trust of India
7th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Biotechnology major Biocon on Monday said private equity firm True North will invest Rs 536.25 crore to acquire 2.44 percent stake in its arm Biocon Biologics, valuing the subsidiary at Rs 21,450 crore on a pre-money equity basis.


The board of Biocon Biologics India Ltd has approved a primary equity investment by True North. As per the terms of the proposed agreement, True North will invest Rs 536.25 crore and will eventually translate to a 2.44 per cent minority stake in the biosimilars business after all restructuring, including the filed merger of Biocon Research Ltd with Biocon Biologics, Biocon said in a filing to the BSE.


This values Biocon Biologics at Rs 21,450 crore or around $3 billion, on a pre-money equity basis, it added.


"This investment is an endorsement of the value that Biocon Biologics has demonstrated as a global biosimilars player, having commercialised three of its molecules in developed markets such as the EU, the US, Japan and Australia," Biocon Chairperson and MD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.
Seed Funding
Also Read

[Podcast] Kiran Mazumdar Shaw shares the Biocon journey, explains why entrepreneurs need to be risk-takers

This is at an important inflection point as, "we gain commercial success with our first wave of biosimilar products and invest in the long term through broadening our pipeline, expanding our manufacturing capacity, and increasing our commercial footprint," she added.


In similar vein, Biocon Biologics CEO Christiane Hamacher said the investment by True North in Biocon Biologics reflects a high level of conviction in Biocon Biologics' status as a global frontrunner in biosimilars that is leveraging its large-scale manufacturing capabilities to shift the access paradigm for these life-saving therapies.


"True North has had a long successful association with Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and the entire Biocon team and see them as pioneers and leaders in specialised niches," True North partner Satish Chander said.


True North is happy to associate with them for the third time through this investment in Biocon Biologics. Biosimilars is a fast-growing industry that addresses a fundamental need of bringing affordability to specialised effective biologic products, he added.


Biocon Biologics has a product pipeline of 28 molecules, including 11 with Mylan, several with Sandoz, and is developing many independently.


Shares of Biocon Ltd were trading at Rs 287.40 per scrip on the BSE, down 4.53 percent from its previous close.


Also Read

TrueNorth: Shradha Sharma in conversation with Ankur Singla


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] Starting with Rs 20,000 in his pocket, this 24-year-old’s startup is now making Rs 2.2 Cr, and has clients like OYO and NIIT

Debolina Biswas

CES 2020: Samsung unveils 'Ballie' robot, AR glasses as it heralds a new decade it calls the ‘Age of Experience’

Tenzin Pema

Meet 14 startups selected by Axilor’s accelerator programme for its winter 2019 cohort

Sujata Sangwan

Reliance Jio launches voice and video calling over Wi-Fi

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Here's why Mukesh Ambani is excited about offline-to-online commerce (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] FabAlley raises Rs 8 Cr venture debt from Trifecta Capital

Press Trust of India

Deep discounts given by ecommerce sites a major area of concern: CCI

Press Trust of India

Overwhelming response prompts deadline extension for National Startup Awards 2020

Team YS

Meet 14 startups selected by Axilor’s accelerator programme for its winter 2019 cohort

Sujata Sangwan

Reliance Jio launches voice and video calling over Wi-Fi

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Medtech firm Axio Biosolutions raises Rs 36 Cr led by Omidyar Network India

Sujata Sangwan

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore