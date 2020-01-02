Walmart India appoints Sameer Aggarwal as Deputy CEO

Sameer Aggarwal has over two decades of experience across industries in general management, strategy, finance, and mergers and acquisitions in various countries.

By Press Trust of India
2nd Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Retail major Walmart India has elevated its Chief Business Officer Sameer Aggarwal to the post of Deputy CEO. Aggarwal's appointment comes into effect from Wednesday. He will report to Walmart India CEO Krish Iyer, the company said in a statement.


Walmart
Also Read

[Funding alert] Flipkart and Walmart jointly invest in Ninjacart


"Sameer Aggarwal has been appointed the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Walmart India effective January 1, 2020. He will continue reporting to Krish Iyer, President and CEO Walmart India and oversee operations, merchandising, people, marketing, real estate, kirana development programme, digital, ecommerce, and strategy," a Walmart India spokesperson said.


Aggarwal has over two decades of experience across industries in general management, strategy, finance, and mergers and acquisitions in various countries.


He holds an MBA degree from the London Business School and is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Aggarwal has also worked with McKinsey & Company UK and Australia as an associate for over seven years.


He joined Walmart India in April 2018 as EVP, Chief Strategy and Administrative Officer, and was elevated as the Chief Business Officer in December 2018.


Walmart India operates 28 modern wholesale stores under the brand name, 'Best Price'. Besides, the company has three fulfilment centres, one each in Mumbai, Lucknow, and Hyderabad.


Walmart India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US-based retailing giant Walmart Inc and came to India in 2007.


Ninjacart, the Bengaluru-headquartered B2B agritech startup, has received a big boost, with global retail giant Walmart and India’s leading ecommerce marketplace Flipkart announcing an undisclosed joint investment in the firm.


The latest development comes after the agritech startup received a $100 million fund infusion from Tiger Global in April 2019.


A press release issued by Flipkart and Walmart said, “Partnering with Ninjacart will help Walmart and Flipkart strengthen direct sourcing of fresh produce for Walmart India’s Best Price B2B cash-and-carry stores and Flipkart’s online grocery business Supermart.”


Ninjacart's other investors include Accel, Steadview Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, and Nandan Nilekani.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Flipkart owner Walmart launches programme for MSMEs to sell globally


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

2019 Throwback: Startups that shut down this year

Debolina Biswas

Ditching a salary in pounds to start up in India, this entrepreneur now offers small-ticket loans

Thimmaya Poojary

Chandrayaan-3 launch in 2021, four from IAF chosen for Mission Gaganyaan

Press Trust of India

These 2 brothers from Jaipur built a foodtech business with Rs 45 lakh in less than 6 months

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
Indian startups out to break new ground; Reliance launches JioMart
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Average Indian spends 1,800 hours a year on their smartphone

Rashi Varshney

How this blockchain startup helps individuals control and monetise their personal data, intellectual property

Sampath Putrevu

Delhi Metro launches free WiFi services inside trains on Airport Express Line

Press Trust of India

Chandrayaan-3 launch in 2021, four from IAF chosen for Mission Gaganyaan

Press Trust of India

Is ‘Reading more’ your New Year's resolution? Let Storytel help you out

Apoorva Puranik

All eyes on Sitharaman's second Budget for tax relief

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore