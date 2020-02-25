A sneak peek into the agenda of much-awaited Future of Work 2020

As one of India’s largest product, tech, and design conferences, the third edition of Future of Work is designed to take over 2,000 participants through the next frontiers of innovation and technologies.





The event will be packed with curated talks, workshops, and sessions covering diverse topics such as product, engineering, design, data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, among others.









Taking place at Vivanta by Taj, Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru, on February 28 and 29, the two-day conference promises more than 15 hands-on workshops, 60-plus sessions, and 30 exhibits and stalls.





Some of the prominent speakers at the event include Amod Malviya, Co-founder, Udaan, India’s fastest growing unicorn; Mukesh Bansal, Co-founder of soonicorn Cure.fit; Meeta Malhotra, Founder, The Hard Copy; Abhinit Tiwari, Head of Design, Gojek; Swapan Rajdev, Co-founder, Haptik, and many more.





Here is a breakup of the agenda for Future of Work 2020:

Day 1

Track 1 - Aura 1&2

The first session will see a talk by Amod Malviya, Co-founder of Udaan, and Flipkart’s ex-CTO. This will be followed by individual talks by Amitabh Misra, Vice President of Abode; Vineet Kumar, President of Cyber Peace Foundation; and Yaw Yeo, GM for international products and business at Alibaba Cloud.





This will be followed by a fireside chat between Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory, and Mukesh Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Cure.fit.





In the next session, there will be talks by Vinay Bhartia, Country Director, Lark, and Vibhore Sharma, Former CTO, Naukri.com.





This will be followed by a talk on ‘Skill-gap fulfilment for skilling and up-skilling’, where Sandipan Chattopadhyay, ‍CEO and MD, Xelpmoc Design and Tech, will be in conversation with Suman Bose, Executive Board Member of The Futures Project. Sameer Dhanrajani, Founder and CEO of AI-consulting company AIQRATE, will take over the next session.





Later, Rajashree Rao, Head of Partnerships and Ecosystems (APAC) at Rolls Royce’s R² Data Labs, will be in a panel discussion with Accenture Security’s Philip Varughese Vayarakunnil. PhonePe CTO Rahul Chari will then deliver a talk, after which Shradha Sharma and Dale Vaz, Head of AI and ML, Swiggy, will be in a fireside chat.





Track 2 - Aura 3

Track 2 will have high-intensity discussions around building products, scaling them, their scope with technology and talent, and the potential framework for an IPO.





While Deepak Abbot, senior VP, Paytm, will talk about ‘The Mistakes Product Managers Make’; Swapan Rajdev, CTO, Haptik, will speak about ‘How to do product management for AI products’.





Ranjith Radhakrishnan, CPO, BYJU’s, and Sudhanshu Gupta, COO, Paytm First Games, will then speak about different areas in product building. Ashish Agarwal, CTO, Kaleyra, will then talk about a product’s journey to an IPO.





This will be followed by a talk by Lalitesh Katragadda, Founder of Indihood, who also brought Google Maps to India.

Track 3 - Harmony

This is the masterclass arena, which will be filled with insights from Karthic Rao of Dgraph Labs; Aditya Jalan, VP Products, Bounce; Vinay Bhartia of Lark; and Rohan Choudhary, VP Product, Glance.





The learnings are derived out of discussions around data-led decisions and the culture they create, a product manager’s evolution in the industry, international’s apps, and Future of Work.

Day 2 – Feb 29

Track 1 - Aura 1&2

Arnab Kumar, who looks after emerging technologies, strategy, and implementation at NITI Aayog, will deliver the keynote speech for the day, which will be followed by discussions between Anandamoy Roychowdhary, Head of technology, Sequoia Capital, and Ravi Garikipati, Co-founder and CEO, Davinta Financial Services.





This will be followed by a panel discussion between Anirban Das and Shivangi Srivastava, product heads of Dunzo and Khatabook, along with Rapido Co-founder Arvind Sanka. Aadhaar’s chief architect Pramod Verma will then talk about building technology for the next billion users.





A panel discussion on ‘Democratising FinTech using Tech and AI' will be followed by talks from Vikalp Sahni, CTO, Goibibo, and Sidu Ponnappa, Senior VP of Engineering, Gojek.

Track 2 - Aura 3

In the design track of the conference, Sumit Dagar of Intuit will talk about design in the age of AI. Later, Abhinit Tiwari, Design Head, Gojek, and Navneet Nair, Design Director, PhonePe, can be seen delivering their insights.





Jay Dutta, Founder and Curator of DesignUp Summit, will discuss the design-in-tech scene in India and Southeast Asia, and will also launch the ‘DesignUp Deconstruct Report’ with Shradha Sharma.





The track will have two panel discussions - one with Chaitra Chidanand, Co-founder, Simpl; Chetty Arun, Design Manager, RazorPay; and Sidharth of Headout.





The last and final panel discussion will be between Meeta Malhotra, Founder, The Hard Copy, and Shayak Sen, Product and Design Head, Meesho.