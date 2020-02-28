Airtel Payments Bank rolls out Aadhaar-enabled payment system

The system will enable customers having Aadhaar-linked accounts of any bank to do transactions at the designated points of the Airtel Payments Bank.

By Press Trust of India
28th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Airtel Payments Bank said on Thursday that it has launched the Aadhaar enabled payment system (AePS), which will help people to do transactions at over 2,50,000 of its banking points across India.


The system will enable customers, having Aadhaar-linked accounts of any bank, to do transactions at the designated points of the Airtel Payments Bank, the company said in a statement.


Airtel-payments-bank
Also Read

Airtel Payments Bank enables BHIM UPI-based payments for over half a million merchants


It allows customers to carry out transactions by using their Aadhaar number or virtual ID to access their bank accounts.


The AePS is a bank-led model that allows online interoperable financial transactions at a point of sale (PoS) through business correspondent of any bank using the Aadhaar authentication. The AePS allows six types of transactions, including deposit and withdrawal.


"The AePS platform offers ease of secured banking to everyone by using only their Aadhaar. The AePS roll-out is one more step by Airtel Payments Bank to contribute towards the government's vision of financial inclusion," Airtel Payments Bank COO Ganesh Ananthanarayanan said.


Earlier, in June 2019, Airtel Payments Bank has enabled open loop BHIM UPI-based payments at over 500,000 merchant points across India, allowing consumers to make digital payments for goods and services by using any BHIM UPI-enabled bank or payments app over their mobile phones.


Airtel Payments Bank’s payments solution for merchants allows consumers to make instant cashless payments from their mobile phones, directly through their savings bank accounts by just scanning a merchant QR code through their preferred BHIM UPI-enabled app.


According to the payments banks, its customers are a mix of small merchants as well as large format retail outlets, covering almost all consumer categories such as food, lifestyle, electronics, and more.


Airtel Payments Bank plans to significantly ramp up its offline merchant base and power at least one million offline merchants with its payments solution over the coming months, the company stated.



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Jeff Bezos almost did not start up Amazon. Here's why

Ramarko Sengupta

[Startup Bharat] This coworking startup aims to build startup ecosystem in Tier II cities

Apurva P

Bengaluru-based online bus ticketing platform redBus launches carpooling and bikepooling in Delhi

Bhavya Kaushal

Future of Work 2020: Sameer Dhanrajani, Co-founder of AIQRATE, shares his take on the power of AI

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
India's largest product-tech-design conference kicks off today in Bengaluru
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Future of Work 2020: Sameer Dhanrajani, Co-founder of AIQRATE, shares his take on the power of AI

Sutrishna Ghosh

Future of Work 2020: Digital systems can improve the quality of life in India, says Lalitesh Katragadda

Anju Ann Mathew

India’s lean and keen startup machine: key takeaways from CureFit's Mukesh Bansal at Future of Work 2020

Ryan Frantz

Fujifilm is on a mission to ‘Never Stop’ innovating and adding value to its customers’ lives

Team YS

Future of Work 2020: Kaleyra’s Ashish Agarwal explains how to take a product company to IPO

Rishabh Mansur

Future of Work 2020: Bharat needs social networks for local language users, says ShareChat CEO

Thimmaya Poojary

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore