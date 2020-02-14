Alibaba reports over $23B revenue in Q3, 58pc up from last year

The profit surge was mainly due to the record Singles Day shopping event and rising cloud computing revenues, Alibaba stated.

By Sujata Sangwan
14th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba Group on Thursday reported year-on-year revenue growth of 38 percent to 161.4 billion yuan ($23.12 billion) for the fiscal quarter ending December 30, 2019.


The company's net profit attributable to shareholders was 52.31 billion yuan ($7,514 million), up 58.3 percent compared with the same period last year.


The profit surge was mainly due to the record Singles Day shopping event and rising cloud computing revenues, the company said.


Daniel Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group, said,


“Our digital economy reached new heights with another record 11.11 Global Shopping Festival for our merchants and partners. Continued investment in user engagement, especially through social commerce content, contributed to our strong gains in annual active consumers.”


“As a result of its rapid growth, our cloud computing services for the first time generated revenue of over RMB10 billion in a single quarter,” he added.


alibaba-2
Also Read

Alibaba reports 119 billion yuan revenue in Q2, 42 pc down from last year


At the end of the November, Alibaba listed its ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with a global offering of 575 million ordinary shares, comprised of an international offering and a Hong Kong public offering. The company plans to use the gross proceeds of $13 billion for the further implementation of its strategies to drive user growth and engagement, empower businesses to facilitate digital transformation and improve operational efficiency. 


“We had a successful listing on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in November and delivered strong results for the quarter, with top-line revenue growth of 38 percent year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA growth of 37 percent year-over-year,” said Maggie Wu, Chief Financial Officer of Alibaba Group. 


Looking forward, we will remain dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure and services, supporting our customers and partners across the Alibaba Digital Economy, especially during the challenging time,” Maggie added.


Alibaba's annual active consumers on Chinese retail marketplaces reached 711 million, an increase of 18 million compared to 693 million at the end of September 2019. Mobile monthly active users on Chinese retail marketplaces reached 824 million in December, representing a net increase of 39 million from September 2019, with 60 percent of the annual new consumers coming from less developed regions.


Commenting on the coronavirus outbreak, CEO Daniel Zhang said,


“We mobilised Alibaba ecosystem’s powerful forces of commerce and technology to fully support the fight against the outbreak, ensure supply of daily necessities for our communities, and introduced practical relief measures for our merchants.”


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How to avoid failure while attempting digital transformation for your company

Anirvan Lahiri

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Clover raises $5.5M in Series A from Omnivore, Accel, and Mayfield

Debolina Biswas

How this 32-year-old entrepreneur is disrupting India’s $1.96 B online education market with his digital classroom

Sutrishna Ghosh

Meet the Delhi boy who failed at DU, made it to Oxford, and then set up a profitable AI startup

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
Here's what lies ahead for edtech startup Vedantu
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Weekly Funding Roundup] Indian startups raise $318M this week; equity increases by 230 pc

Sujata Sangwan

How Indiabulls Dhani is simplifying personal finances for India

Team YS

How to avoid failure while attempting digital transformation for your company

Anirvan Lahiri

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Clover raises $5.5M in Series A from Omnivore, Accel, and Mayfield

Debolina Biswas

Facebook signs deal to stream India's Filmfare Awards globally

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Goldman Sachs-backed cybersecurity startup CYFIRMA raises Series A round

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore