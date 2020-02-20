Electric scooter startup Ather Energy expands operation to 4 more cities

Ather Energy CEO and Co-founder Tarun Mehta announced the expansion of the startup's operations into four more cities - Ahmedabad, Kochi, Coimbatore, and Kolkata.

By Press Trust of India
20th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hero MotoCorp-backed electric scooter startup Ather Energy on Thursday announced the expansion of its operations into four more cities, including Kolkata and Ahmedabad, amid "strong interest" for its offerings.


This comes close on the heels of the announcement of operations in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad, along with the launch of its second scooter 450X by the Bengaluru-based electric scooter startup last month.


The company launched its first electric scooter - Ather 450 - in 2018.


"Last month, we announced the expansion of our operations to Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad in addition to Bengaluru and Chennai, where we are already present. We are now adding Ahmedabad, Kochi, Coimbatore, and Kolkata cities as well," Ather Energy CEO and Co-founder Tarun Mehta said.
Ather
Also Read

Ather Energy to launch an electric motorcycle in 5 years, 450 model to be phased out with 450X


He added that Ather Energy would have operations in all the four cities by later this year.


There is pretty strong interest for the dealerships, Mehta said, adding that "From Ahmedabad, there is a request for at least 100 dealerships. From the volume perspective, we hope to do 30,000 units next fiscal from 10 cities."


Ather Energy plans to take its operations to around 24 cities by next fiscal to cater to the demand, Mehta had said last month.


He said that the company is aiming to have 200 fast charging points by March next year across these 10 cities as against 50 at present, which are installed between Bengaluru and Chennai.


Ather Energy wants to consolidate its market position in the electric scooter market. It is one of the most recognised names in the market despite being operational only in two cities. The startup’s product is already seen as a benchmark even by seasoned two-wheeler manufacturers.


Earlier in May 2019, the startup had raised $51 million in its latest funding led by Sachin Bansal, Co-founder of Flipkart and BAC Acquisitions.


Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, said, “Sachin has been part of our growth journey, and this investment is a strong endorsement of the momentum we’ve built. Post the successful launch in Bengaluru, we are eager to reach out to consumers in other cities, and to build more products that will excite consumers to switch to electric vehicles.”


(Edited by Suman Singh)


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Foodtech startup GO DESi raises Rs 4.5 Cr from Rukam Capital

Apurva P

[Funding alert] Facebook, Sequoia, General Atlantic invest $110M in edtech startup Unacademy

Sujata Sangwan

12 inspirational quotes from Sachin Bansal on how to grow your business

Trisha Medhi

[Funding alert] Foodtech startup Swiggy raises $113M as part of its Series I round

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Swiggy, Unacademy raise more than $100 million each
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Walmart CEO says impressed with the performance of Flipkart in India

Team YS

TikTok to focus on self-regulation to ensure people 'post responsibly'

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Conversational AI startup Haptik launches free WhatsApp chatbot to answer queries on the deadly virus

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Foodtech startup GO DESi raises Rs 4.5 Cr from Rukam Capital

Apurva P

Are you ready to scale your business? Here’s your chance to find out how with PayPal

Team YS

How AI and ML will transform the broking industry in 2020

Rohit Ambosta

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore