[Funding alert] B2B startup CamCom raises Pre-Series A funding from Triton Investment Advisors

CamCom, Bengaluru-headquartered computer vision startup with a business to business (B2B) focus, has received an undisclosed Pre-Series A investment from Triton Investment Advisors.





Mahesh Subramanian, CEO and Co-founder, CamCom, said “We are excited to work alongside Triton to grow CamCom. Triton has supported B2B SaaS startups with their unique blend of industry experience and financial acumen. We are primed for success with the Triton team supporting us in our journey to become the pre-eminent player in the computer vision enabled quality control space.”





In the near future, CamCom intends to further innovate with new computer vision-based product lineup. According to the startup, this will help enterprises become more efficient, reduce human errors, and bring about higher quality products.





CamCom founders: (from left) Umesh, Mahesh Subramanian and Ajith Nayar





Founded in 2017 by seasoned technology industry professionals Ajith Nayar, Umesh and Mahesh Subramanian, CamCom started on bootstrapped mode, and has received an angel funding of $200,000.





Its computer vision platform harnesses deep learning to automate quality checks and provide predictive, prescriptive solutions in a product’s life cycle. The startup’s solution is being used in the automotive, warehousing, and bottling industries.





On the funding, Dev Raman, Partner at Triton, said, “What impressed us about CamCom is that the platform goes beyond data interpretation with a mix of product engineering and predictive and prescriptive analytics to solve critical challenges in any product manufacturing process. Not only do they have a backend software to get to the root cause of problems but also attack the front end automation to provide the best solutions.”





Mumbai-based Triton primarily invests in B2B services companies with highly scalable business models. It typically invests in seven to 10 companies, with the investment period lasting four to seven years.





Previously, it has invested in the likes of recycling startup Recykal, QSR Jumboking, HR-technology startup ZingHR, and digital marketing company Ethinos.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)



