[Funding alert] B2B startup CamCom raises Pre-Series A funding from Triton Investment Advisors

B2B computer vision startup CamCom has developed a technology platform, primarily used to reduce human error and improve quality in manufacturing.

By Thimmaya Poojary
14th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

CamCom, Bengaluru-headquartered computer vision startup with a business to business (B2B) focus, has received an undisclosed Pre-Series A investment from Triton Investment Advisors.


Mahesh Subramanian, CEO and Co-founder, CamCom, said “We are excited to work alongside Triton to grow CamCom. Triton has supported B2B SaaS startups with their unique blend of industry experience and financial acumen. We are primed for success with the Triton team supporting us in our journey to become the pre-eminent player in the computer vision enabled quality control space.” 


In the near future, CamCom intends to further innovate with new computer vision-based product lineup. According to the startup, this will help enterprises become more efficient, reduce human errors, and bring about higher quality products.


CamCom founders

CamCom founders: (from left) Umesh, Mahesh Subramanian and Ajith Nayar

Also Read

Aquabyte is using computer vision and machine learning to optimise fish farming


Founded in 2017 by seasoned technology industry professionals Ajith Nayar, Umesh and Mahesh Subramanian, CamCom started on bootstrapped mode, and has received an angel funding of $200,000.


Its computer vision platform harnesses deep learning to automate quality checks and provide predictive, prescriptive solutions in a product’s life cycle. The startup’s solution is being used in the automotive, warehousing, and bottling industries.


On the funding, Dev Raman, Partner at Triton, said, “What impressed us about CamCom is that the platform goes beyond data interpretation with a mix of product engineering and predictive and prescriptive analytics to solve critical challenges in any product manufacturing process. Not only do they have a backend software to get to the root cause of problems but also attack the front end automation to provide the best solutions.”


Mumbai-based Triton primarily invests in B2B services companies with highly scalable business models. It typically invests in seven to 10 companies, with the investment period lasting four to seven years.


Previously, it has invested in the likes of recycling startup Recykal, QSR Jumboking, HR-technology startup ZingHR, and digital marketing company Ethinos.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this 32-year-old entrepreneur is disrupting India’s $1.96 B online education market with his digital classroom

Sutrishna Ghosh

This menswear brand clocked Rs 2 Cr in just three years by creating custom suits for men

Sutrishna Ghosh

Own a car but not a parking spot? This startup helps you rent spaces for vehicles, goods

Apurva P

Karnataka High Court stays probe order of CCI against Amazon and Flipkart

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Here's what lies ahead for edtech startup Vedantu
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

PhonePe aims to reach 500M users by 2022, sets aside Rs 800 Cr for brand marketing in 2020

Tarush Bhalla

Karnataka High Court stays probe order of CCI against Amazon and Flipkart

Thimmaya Poojary

GitHub launches operations in India, its 3rd largest base for an active developer community

Sampath Putrevu

[Weekly Funding Roundup] Indian startups raise $318M this week; equity increases by 230 pc

Sujata Sangwan

How Indiabulls Dhani is simplifying personal finances for India

Team YS

How to avoid failure while attempting digital transformation for your company

Anirvan Lahiri

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore