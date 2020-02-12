Inspired by The Bhagavad Gita, Meghna Kohli’s 'You are Worthy of Love' helps vault you to a better life

No work of Indian literature has ever been revered as much as the Bhagavad Gita, India’s most prized sacred scripture. What’s extremely fascinating is the way it touches everyone. It's not just a religious book revered by Hindus or Indians, but has also inspired famous personalities in the West, and even transformed their lives. From Aldous Huxley and Henry David Thoreau to J. Robert Oppenheimer, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Carl Jung, Bulent Ecevit, Hermann Hesse and Heinrich Himmler, The Bhagavad Gita has been praised and admired.





The book contains spiritual teachings that throw light on the path for those who feel lost and confused. It propagates wisdom on spiritual, mental and materialistic aspects of life.





Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi once said, "When doubts haunt me, when disappointments stare me in the face, and I see not one ray of hope on the horizon, I turn to Bhagavad Gita and find a verse to comfort me; and I immediately begin to smile in the midst of overwhelming sorrow."

Inspired by this best self-help book in India, Meghna Kohli has authored 'You are Worthy of Love', a motivational guide supported by real-life examples to help you cultivate the courage to accept your imperfections and unlock the power within you to find everlasting happiness in your love life and professional life.





It's a beautiful blend of warmth, humour, unflinching honesty, wisdom and illustrations from real-life scenarios to help you vault to a better life. It moves beyond the banality and easy-fixes offered in other self-help books. The reader finds the courage to overcome fear, self-consciousness, self-doubts, and strengthen their connection to the world.





At the end of your reading journey, you can say, "I have received my share of love from the universe."

Meghna is currently the CFO of a leading logistics company based in Delhi and has also authored another book, 'I Feel Beautiful'. An MBA graduate, an accomplished investment banker and a portfolio expert with over 10 years of progressive experience in the finance sector, Meghna specialises in debts and equities. She has also worked with leading banks in the sector and has authored several articles on women's involvement in the Indian stock market, published by Women’s Era, Business Standard, and the BBC. She also featured in Zee Business’ popular morning show ‘Aapka Bazaar’ as their guest, to advise on stocks.





'You are Worthy of Love’ was stemmed out of the passion, tenacity and resilience of the author, who is now on a journey to promote stock market awareness among women. The pages of this book will set you on a motivational ride, instill the long-forgotten values within you and foster the fundamentals behind self-development.