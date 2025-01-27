Food delivery and quick commerce player Swiggy has allotted 2.61 crore equity shares for its Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOP) 2015 and 2021.

In a stock exchange filing, Swiggy announced the share allotment worth Rs 1,153.62 crore, set at the opening price of its shares on Monday, Rs 442 apiece. Following the allotment, the company's paid-up share capital increased from Rs 2.23 crore to Rs 2.26 crore.

"Further, we would like to confirm that the above-allotted shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing

equity shares of the Company," Swiggy said on Saturday.

Just over a week ago, Paytm parent One97 Communications expanded its ESOP plan and allotted 2,03,137 stock options to the pool. The total value of these stock options is about Rs 18.27 crore based on the last closing price of the fintech company before the allotment.

Around the same time, Mamaearth and BBlunt-parent Honasa Consumer expanded its ESOP scheme with an allotment of 45,663 stock options to eligible employees. The value of the new stock options totalled Rs 1.12 crore.

In November, Nykaa also announced the allotment of 1.80 lakh equity shares under its ESOP scheme.

In July 2024, as it was gearing up for an IPO, Swiggy announced a liquidity event of stocks worth up to $65 million (Rs 543.5 crore) granted under its ESOP plan.